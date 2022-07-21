A motionless hand with a silver bracelet around the wrist protruded from the water at Duluth’s O-at-ka Beach on Aug. 22, 1894. The young boy who spotted the remains sprinted home to tell his mother, who notified police.
“It was a national story in its day,” said author and historian Jeffrey M. Sauve, whose 197-page account of the case, “Murder at Minnesota Point,” was published July 11 by North Star Editions. “Newspapers across the country carried this story for two years: ‘Who killed Lena Olson?’ ”
The case is now mostly forgotten, said Sauve, who sought to humanize and elevate the innocent victim while telling a crackling whodunit story in his first true-crime book. Following Lena’s story to its conclusion helped the author quiet some of his own nightmares.
Sauve, who grew up in Burnsville and graduated from Burnsville High School in 1983, was an associate and head archivist for 20 years at St. Olaf College in Northfield, where he now lives. Specializing in local and college histories, he’s written eight books and numerous articles for local and regional publications.
In 2012 Sauve came across a news item about the murder of 32-year-old Lena Olson — at first, an unidentified Jane Doe — while rummaging through a box of clippings kept by the Norwegian-American Historical Association.
Practiced at locating history and its intriguing offshoots in news clippings, correspondence, diaries, journals, memoirs and other minutiae, Sauve began exploring. He found context alongside more sensationalized murderers of the Gilded Age, such as Lizzie Borden in 1892 and Chicago world’s fair serial killer H.H. Holmes in 1893.
“As I kept digging into it I thought this might make a good book and I should write it in my spare time, but as I was digging into the story it was violent. ... and I started having a lot of nightmares,” Sauve said.
“By 2015, I was seriously having, I would say, mental issues with it. It was such a dark place. If you read about people who are really into true crime, it can affect you mentally.”
His wife, Evelyn Hoover, and a close friend of theirs noticed.
“They said it was kind of unhealthy. You should put this away,” Sauve said. “I said, ‘No, I want to find out who did it.’ ”
In 2018, after a visit to Duluth, where Sauve impressed a small group of onlookers atop Enger Tower overlooking O-at-ka Beach with an impromptu monologue about the case, Hoover suggested that visiting Lena’s grave might help clear her husband’s head.
Originally buried in a pauper’s grave in Duluth, Lena’s remains were later transferred to Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, which the couple visited in October 2018.
“She said, ‘I’ll leave you alone with her,’ ” Sauve recalled. “I had this conversation and asked myself questions and thought, ‘I can write the book now.’ I don’t have any nightmares after Lena.”
The catharsis was reminiscent of the first time Sauve visited his brother Steve’s grave after years of avoidance.
“I was 15 and he was 18, a high school senior,” Sauve said. “He died in a car incident, and after that my family just closed up shop on that one. My brother’s death, it was so hard on the family and the grief was so strong that we dealt with our grief by essentially ignoring it. ...
“I really started thinking as I was working on this book, that was the issue for me. I hadn’t had closure with Steve. I think he was forgotten.”
Lena wouldn’t be.
Hailing from Decorah, Iowa, the first-generation Norwegian American came to Minnesota in her late teens to work as a domestic servant, said Sauve, who wrote the first two chapters while spending long hours caring for his mother, Donna, at the family home on Hayes Drive in Burnsville.
While working in Duluth, it seems Lena took up with a well-presented scoundrel named James E. Alsop, 49.
There had been 20 suspects in the case, said Sauve, who dug archivally into each of the “red herrings,” but the investigation came down to Alsop and one of his running buddies.
“He had been in Duluth earlier with his first wife,” Sauve said. “The guy, I believe, is a serial killer and bigamist and he was involved with another serial killer in the Twin Cities, which makes the story even crazier. The other serial killer’s name was Harry Hayward.”
The pair would “identify women who had a little bit of money, and then they would find a way to knock ‘em off,” Sauve said.
Lena, unmarried, was not rich as a domestic servant, but she was thrifty.
Also “connived her, he romanced her, he offered her love and she was ready to accept it at 32,” Sauve said. “He had presented himself as a well-to-do Englishman. His family had left England when he was 2 years old.”
Alsop’s capture in 1896 dominated the headlines, leaving Lena “forgotten in history,” Sauve said. The murder instrument was a 4-foot oak limb. There was no trial but both men are implicated, Alsop especially, Sauve concludes in a book uncluttered by footnotes in the text.
“I wanted a page turner, and that’s what people keep saying I’ve produced,” he said. “I put the notes in the end.”
“Murder at Minnesota Point” is available from North Star Editions and retailers including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target and Walmart.
