A motionless hand with a silver bracelet around the wrist protruded from the water at Duluth’s O-at-ka Beach on Aug. 22, 1894. The young boy who spotted the remains sprinted home to tell his mother, who notified police.

“It was a national story in its day,” said author and historian Jeffrey M. Sauve, whose 197-page account of the case, “Murder at Minnesota Point,” was published July 11 by North Star Editions. “Newspapers across the country carried this story for two years: ‘Who killed Lena Olson?’ ”

