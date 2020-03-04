Three Prior Lake residents have been arrested in connection with the Feb. 28 fatal shooting at the Savage Target store.
The Savage Police Department said that Taran Cortez Miller, 44, Tanya Marie Esthell Miller, 43, and a 16-year-old juvenile, all of Prior Lake, were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder on March 3. Tanya Esthell Miller is also suspected of aiding an offender. The suspects were booked in the Scott County Jail.
The Savage Police Department was dispatched to the west parking lot of Target, 14333 Highway 13, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 for a report of a male bleeding from the head, who was semi-conscious and breathing, according to a news release.
Arriving officers found a male lying on the parking lot and bleeding from the head area. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and died Saturday, police said.
On March 4, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 16-year-old Samuel A. Keezer of Burnsville. The medical examiner said the teen died of a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was listed as homicide.
‘A friend to all’
Keezer had a “kind heart and a beautiful soul,” and his obituary states. He enjoyed listening to music, gaming, playing basketball, scary movies, YouTube, clothes, shoes and his dog, Fred. He also liked zip lining, amusement parks, vacationing with friends and family and going to warm places, the obituary said.
“Sam was a friend to everyone and touched the lives of so many. Sam was taken too soon but will live on through all that knew and loved him. He is in our hearts and will never be forgotten,” the obituary said.
A funeral service has been set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 9 at White Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Private interment will happen at a later date.
Keezer is survived by parents, Jody and Doug; grandparents, Bonnie Bjorkstrand and Derald and Sandra Keezer; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
