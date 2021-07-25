One man was killed and a male suspect was arrested in a shooting Friday, July 23, at a Burnsville hotel.

Sheldon Jeremy Williams, 37, of Burnsville, was killed in the shooting at the Burnsville Inn and Suites on Burnsville Parkway West near Aldrich Avenue, according to police and the Hennepin County medical examiner. Williams died at the scene at 6:24 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Burnsville police at 911. People outside of Dakota County should call 952-322-2323.

