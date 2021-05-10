A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be available at 360 Communities in Burnsville Thursday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 360 Communities is located at 501 East Highway 13, Suite 112.
COVID-19 vaccines will be offered on a bus that has been made into a mobile vaccine clinic. The bus has the same equipment and cleanliness as a regular vaccination site. 360 Communities staff and volunteers will be at the event and can answer any questions before and during the bus visit. Everyone who arrives for an appointment will be able to get the vaccine. To meet the needs of everyone, some vaccines may be administered outside of the bus.
Blue Cross Blue Shield health care workers will administer the Moderna vaccine. Register by calling 952-985-5300 and asking for Jaimee. You must be at least 18 to receive the vaccine, which is free.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/basics.html.
