Vacant Sears building declared hazardous

Photo by John Gessner

The vacant Sears store at Burnsville Center, which closed in 2017, has been declared a hazardous building by the Burnsville City Council.

But may have a buyer, along with other parts of Burnsville Center

In an eventful period for the struggling Burnsville Center, the mall’s vacant Sears building has been declared a hazardous structure by the Burnsville City Council.

Tags

Load comments