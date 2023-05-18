Vacant Sears building declared hazardous

But may have a buyer, along with other parts of Burnsville Center
In an eventful period for the struggling Burnsville Center, the mall’s vacant Sears building has been declared a hazardous structure by the Burnsville City Council.
The council’s unanimous vote on Tuesday now becomes part of a civil action against property owner Seritage SRC Finance LLC. The city is filing a lawsuit in Dakota County District Court seeking to force the owner to repair numerous code violations.
If they aren’t fixed in 30 days, the city will ask a judge’s permission to remove the hazards itself, as allowed under state law, according to a city report. The cost of repairs or demolition would be charged back to the property owner.
Meanwhile, major ownership changes, including sale of the Seritage property to a developer, may await the mall. The vacant Sears building and its mostly unused parking have been a signal of blight since the store closed in 2017.
“We have had some pretty frequent communications, and they have disclosed they are currently working with a developer and do hope to come to terms on that negotiation and have a signed purchase agreement soon,” Regina Dean, Burnsville’s assistant community development director, said in an interview this week. “I don’t have a time frame, but they said soon.”
Ownership of the 46-year-old mall’s common spaces and nonanchor store spaces may also change hands.
The Star Tribune reported May 13 that New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group is looking to sell a property it bought at auction in 2020 for the fire-sale price of about $17 million.
“The mall is in contract to be sold,” co-owner Felix Reznick, a principal with 4th Dimension Properties, a Kohan partner, told the Star Tribune. He didn’t identify a buyer or say when the sale might close, the paper reported.
City Council members’ comments at a work session in March suggested their hopes that Kohan would work to revitalize the mall have soured. Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said she didn’t trust Reznik. She said the mall is in “awful” condition, and Council Member Dan Kealey complained of “filthy dirty” carpet.
In another development, the council approved on Tuesday a $1.1 million subsidy for construction of an Asian-themed food hall and supermarket on the northwest side of the side of the property.
Sears building
The Burnsville Fire Department’s response to a pipe break last Dec. 27 at the vacant Sears set in motion actions that led to the hazardous building declaration.
Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann showed brief video Tuesday of the broken 3-inch fire suppression system pipe. Council Member Vince Workman likened the gusher to “the Titanic.”
“It is the main pipe to the fire suppression system,” Jungmann said.
Firefighters also discovered that the property had no functioning fire alarm or heat, both required by code. Water to the building was shut off and the owner notified of the problems. On Dec. 28 the city told Seritage it must maintain a live fire watch patrol because the fire suppression and fire alarm systems didn’t work, according to a city report.
No repairs had been made by March 2 when Fire Department personnel returned for an inspection. They posted the building as uninhabitable.
Still awaiting repairs, the city on April 5 revoked the property’s certificate of occupancy. A reinspection on April 11 showed the fire suppression system was working but the alarm system still wasn’t.
The property “remains in violation of numerous provisions of the Burnsville City Code and constitutes a nuisance,” the report said.
“There’s been a severe lack of responsiveness from the property owner,” Jungmann said.
The vacant Sears is separated from the mall’s occupied portion only by a metal gate, “so there is no fire protection between the two,” Jungmann said. Even before the water leak the mall’s management had notified Seritage of cold coming from the Sears building, the report said.
Pacifica Square
The council voted on Tuesday to award a $1.1 million grant to the Pacifica Square Burnsville project.
Developers Pacifica Square Burnsville and Windfall Group plan to renovate the mall’s former Gordmans space into an Enson Market grocery store and 10 food hall stalls.
A second project phase includes a 15,000-square-foot, two-story addition to the west end of the existing building. It will include two new restaurants on the first floor and third on the upper floor. A remodeled facade, outdoor dining and plaza space and sidewalk connection to County Road 42 are also planned.
Terms of the grant require the developer to begin the first construction phase by July 1 and substantially finish it by Dec. 31. Construction of the second phase must begin by Dec. 31, with substantial completion by Dec. 31, 2024.
The grant is funded by an allocation from Dakota County’s Environmental Legacy Fund, which helps Dakota County cities that host landfills pay for economic development costs such as land acquisition, environmental cleanup and building demolition.
The Pacifica Square project “has a demonstrated need for gap financing” and meets the city’s “but for” test showing a need for the subsidy, said a city staff report.
The project meets a number of economic development goals, including increasing the tax base, improving the Center Village area in and around Burnsville Center and adding jobs, the report said.
