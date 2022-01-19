Council ‘consensus’ was to not renew contract
Burnsville City Manager Melanie Lee resigned Jan. 12, a day after the City Council indicated it would not renew her annual contract.
Lee’s last day was Jan. 14, the last day of the contract.
In interviews, council members praised her skills and her leadership during the pandemic but indicated differences between the council and Lee over expectations for her future performance.
“The lid didn’t fit the pot, but it’s not that the lid is bad — the lid just didn’t fit the pot,” said Council Member Dan Kealey.
At a performance review held in closed session Jan. 11, the council reached “consensus to not renew Ms. Lee’s contract,” said official minutes from the session. “Council consensus was to speak with Ms. Lee before making a decision,” the minutes said.
The closed session reconvened the following morning, and Lee submitted her resignation letter that day. The council formally accepted the resignation at its meeting on Tuesday and appointed Gregg Lindberg, Lee’s deputy manager, as interim city manager.
“It has been my privilege to work alongside some amazing professionals who bring collaboration, innovation, and excellence to serving the Burnsville community each and every day,” wrote Lee, who came here in January 2019 from Hastings, where she’d been city administrator since 2013 and assistant administrator for 14 years before that. Lee replaced Heather Johnston in Burnsville.
Lee couldn’t be reached for comment.
Asked if she had majority council support to continue as city manager, Council Member Dan Gustafson said: “There was never a vote, but I don’t think so.”
“I enjoyed working with Melanie,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that things didn’t work out.”
Council Member Cara Schulz said Lee’s departure was “pretty undramatic.”
“We absolutely wish her well,” Schulz said. “We’re extremely appreciative of everything she’s done. I think she felt really comfortable (leaving) because our deputy city manager ... is spectacular. And he is ready to step up.”
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz raised the issue of a report she said the council sought from Lee analyzing future personnel needs.
Said Kealey, “We did receive that information from the Fire Department and the Police Department, information that is irrefutable that as these call volumes go up we need to be able to have the staff to respond to them.”
But the council didn’t get an analysis from Lee “for the rest of the organization,” Kealey said.
“There was a desire and request for more people, but there was never any data to back it up,” he said.
Said Kautz, “There are things that we ask for. To make good decisions, I need good information.”
Lee is “taking some time for herself and exploring other opportunities,” the mayor said.
“We really appreciate all that she has done for us in the three years that she’s been with us, especially in helping us through the COVID pandemic of ’20 and ’21,” she said. “We appreciate the work that she did with our diversity and inclusion initiatives.”
The city “enjoyed very good leadership from Melanie through a very crappy time for everybody,” Kealey said. “It wasn’t easy for city managers, it wasn’t easy for police chiefs, it wasn’t easy for city councils.”
During Lee’s tenure the council was divided on a number of issues, such as whether to prohibit use of city playground equipment early in the pandemic, Gustafson said. A 3-2 council majority overturned a decision by staff to prohibit playground use, which staff said was recommended by a national parks and recreation association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“She worked with a City Council that had a lot of diverse opinions, and sometimes they were polar opposites,” Gustafson said. “I think it makes work more difficult for any city manager.”
Said Schulz, “That’s an expected part of the job. I don’t think she really had a problem with that.”
Council members are enthusiastic about Lindberg, Lee’s successor. He’ll get a $2,000 raise — to $179,289 — and be allowed to return to his deputy position at his discretion, according to a city staff report. The council would then search for a new manager.
“Gregg, who’s taking over, is well-qualified,” Gustafson said. “And one of the things he’s really highly qualified in is HR. That’s going to be a big value to the city. There are a lot of hires to make.”
Lindberg served as a City Council member in St. Louis Park from 2014 to 2018. He has taught public administration and organizational development classes at St. Paul College and Metro State University, and currently teaches at Hamline University and Bethel University. Prior to working in Burnsville, Lindberg was human resources manager at the Three Rivers Park District for 13 years.
In Burnsville as deputy city manager, Lindberg has led the Organizational Services Division — including communications and community engagement, the city clerk’s office, finance, human resources and information technology. He’s instrumental in the city’s new community engagement initiatives and organizational development programs for staff, according to a city news release.
The council’s separation agreement with Lee includes six months of severance pay and payment of accrued leave time and benefits, according to a staff report.
