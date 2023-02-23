District 191 staffers thrilled to be reunited onstage
“Class Acts” is back, not a year too soon for those who pour their hearts and energy into an annual tradition in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
The staff variety show to raise scholarship funds for graduating seniors was last seen in March 2020, the weekend before COVID-19 shuttered schools statewide.
Organizers declined to bring it back last year with a new COVID variant on the scene and localized case spikes lingering in the district.
“We did not want to be the superspreader for the community or the staff or the students,” said Jennifer Gandrud, a Vista View Elementary second grade teacher who’s been involved in “Class Acts” for 25 years.
The show finally returns March 2-4 at Burnsville High School’s Mraz Center, reuniting performers, crew and spectators for the first time in three years.
The theme is “Reunited and it feels so good!”
“Two years ago we came up with this theme in a parking lot,” said Gandrud, who is co-chairing the event for the fourth time with Edward Neill Elementary first grade teacher Kellie Allman. “We were so excited — we thought we were going to be reunited last year.”
“Class Acts” was launched 35 years ago by the Burnsville Education Association, the district teachers union. The BEA still sponsors the show but within the last decade began accepting all employees seeking to join the light evening of music, dance, skits and jokes.
This year’s cast and crew of 50 to 60 — including high school students running light and sound — will also include administrators, clerical staff and bus drivers, Gandrud said.
“We have so much talent other than just teachers,” Allman said, “and it’s so great to see everybody participating.”
The show features a band, a dance crew, a choir, soloists and skits cooked up by staffers at individual schools.
“My school is really well-represented,” Allman said. “We’re actually doing two skits this year in ‘Class Acts’ at Neill. Neill has been performing in ‘Class Acts’ for years.”
Old School, a band of district teachers who bill themselves as “your favorite all-teacher cover band from Burnsville,” will supply live music. Music teacher Bonnie Tranby is the music and choir director. Vista View teacher Kerianne Green is the choreographer, leading dancers, including Gandrud and Allman, who worked on a couple of numbers from “Grease” during a recent rehearsal at Diamondhead Education Center.
“Can you tell we’re a little passionate?” Gandrud said afterward. “I think that’s the word.”
Bonds formed through the show can be lasting. Elementary teacher Briana Benson, who’s chairing poster and T-shirt design this year, met her husband, middle school teacher Ross Benson, when both performed in 2006.
“That’s the only reason we knew each other,” said Briana, who now teaches at William Byrne Elementary. “I had a crush on him. We were in choir together, and we were both in skits too. It was like middle school.”
Teachers began recruiting for this year’s show with a flash mob number at their all-district meeting in August. One of the participants, Superintendent Theresa Battle, proved herself a “fantastic dancer,” Gandrud said.
“She is a huge supporter and she will be participating in some way,” Gandrud said. “But it’s a secret. And if you come on Saturday evening, you would see the reveal.”
The show’s mission is to raise enough to award at least 10 scholarships of $1,000 to seniors graduating from Burnsville High School and Burnsville Alternative High School. Tickets are $7. Raffle baskets at the show also help fundraising.
Even during the two years without performances, organizers were able to raise $7,000 to $10,000 in donations, Gandrud said.
The casts are smaller than they were when District 191 had higher enrollment and more staff, but “Class Acts” isn’t going anywhere, she said.
“There’s passionate people involved that will not let this die,” Gandrud said. “We’ve given up to, in my years, $18,000 in scholarships. Between 10 and 18 every year — we make it happen.”
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2; Friday, March 3; and Saturday, March 4. There’s a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
Tickets are available at the door and through Venmo @classacts.
