Two state representatives are vying in a DFL Party primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, for the right to advance to the Nov. 8 general election in House District 52A.
The winner of the race between Reps. Sandra Masin and Liz Reyer, both of Eagan, will face Republican nominee Fern A. Smith, also of Eagan.
The district, which includes western Eagan and northeast Burnsville, was created by redistricting following the 2020 Census. Masin, seeking her eighth House term, represents the current District 51A. Reyer, seeking her second House term, represents the current District 51B.
Reyer has said she moved into the new district to avoid seeking re-election against Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights. Redistricting placed her former residence in the new District 52B, where Richardson lives.
Reyer beat Masin in an endorsement contest at the Senate District 52 DFL convention in April.
Candidates responded to a Sun Thisweek newspaper questionnaire.
Sandra Masin
Age: Not given
Family: Three children — Rob, Laura and Randy. Four grandchildren.
Occupation: Legislator
Education: Valparaiso University, B.A., government major, economics minor
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Minnesota House of Representatives, chair of Local Government, Legislative Commission on Metropolitan Governance, vice-chair; Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Communication Committee, Dakota County Fair Board; Eagan City Council; Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, chair and member; Suburban Transit Authority, chair and member; Eagan Parks Commission; District 191 Community Education Commission, chair and member.
Volunteer activities include teaching Sunday school, coaching soccer and T-ball, Girl Scout leader, and League of Women Voters.
Why should people vote for you?
I will continue to listen to people, promoting legislation in their interest. Be assured, and know, I care about your lives and your concerns. My history of community involvement is significant; it provides me with a depth of knowledge few can match. I have done my utmost to promote our collective needs, serving with dignity and compassion, and presenting a positive reflection. It is important to me we all have a stake in our community and all expressed viewpoints are welcomed and encouraged.
Upon return to St Paul, I will continue to work on housing for people in need, especially veterans; lifelong learning from the cradle to our sunset years; and helping eliminate support for franchising of monopoly industries, fostering competition and lowering prices, specifically removal of local television broadcast fees from cable and satellite bills.
Currently, I serve on important and influential committees: State Government, Transportation, and Higher Education.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I have represented the majority of 52A for some time. I have built solid relationships with residents and I have won many elections. We live in a difficult environment now. I believe that my experience and expertise provide a stability and credibility that is much needed as we proceed to form our new future.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent doesn’t?
I bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise gained from living in the community for decades and working to make it a better place for all. I have had opportunities to work with extremely talented and caring people. There is much to share.
We must improve the way our Legislature works. I have the experience, seniority, and insight to help move this along.
I ask that you consider my commitment to our community and I ask for your vote.
Liz Reyer
Age: 65
Family: Husband Jim and four adult kids
Occupation: Consultant and leadership coach
Education: B.A., Chinese, University of Minnesota; M.A., political science, The Ohio State University
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I was first elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2020, with assignments to Health, Housing, Preventing Homelessness and Capital Investment committees. I’m a member of the Legislative Commission on Metropolitan Government and part of the Reproductive Freedom Caucus. I’ve been an active volunteer my entire adult life. Roles have included tutoring adults learning English, serving on the Eagan Athletic and Eastview Hockey boards, coaching youth soccer, helping at my kids’ schools, speaking out as a social justice activist, and helping at The Open Door food pantry. I’ve also volunteered on various political campaigns and with our Senate district.
Why should people vote for you?
I know how to listen to my constituents, learn what my community needs, and get things done.
I’m equity-focused and passionate about driving change. As a professional consultant and leadership coach with expertise in health care and technology, I’ve learned how to bring people together to solve problems and work through conflict constructively. I’ve passed legislation that helps kids on Medicaid get dental care, provides assistance for adults with mental illness and resources for people experiencing homelessness, and clarifies disability rights in the workplace.
I’m an advocate for bringing public investment to Dakota County. If I earn the people’s vote, I’ll work hard to ensure that we protect Minnesota’s free and fair elections, get a roof over the heads of all Minnesotans, take real steps to address our climate crisis, provide access to affordable health care, and protect our reproductive freedom and the rights of transgender people.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I have campaign experience going back to 2006 and know how to win elections. I’m an excellent fundraiser and am dedicated to doing the work needed to win. I’ve got a great paid and volunteer campaign team. Also, I’ve earned the DFL endorsement, plus endorsements from Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan, and a wide range of groups representing labor, the environment, women’s rights, and LGBTQ+ advocacy, among others, reflecting the appeal of my message. Moreover, my message resonates within our district because people care about climate change, structural racism, and investing in our communities to ensure that everyone thrives.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent doesn’t?
I bring drive and commitment, and am a team player who prompts action and gets things done. Thanks to years in the business world, I know the importance of a highly inclusive and collaborative approach to solving problems, recognizing that all voices need to be heard to be effective. In my first term, I’ve formed strong bonds with fellow legislators and have been asked to carry complex legislation because of my work ethic and skills. Moreover, I’ve earned the confidence of community advocates who count on me to advance our shared goals, and hope to continue this work.
