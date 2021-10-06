Two were killed Tuesday morning when a car was struck by a semi truck on Highway 13 at Chowen Avenue, the State Patrol reported.
A 2001 Honda Accord traveling eastbound on Highway 13 to turn onto Chowen Avenue was struck by the westbound semi, the patrol said. The crash occurred at 8:29 a.m.
The Accord’s driver, a 67-year-old Minneapolis man, was killed, along with his passenger, a 37-year-old man from Madison, Wisconsin.
The semi driver, 31-year-old Edmund Bosire Mamboleo, was not injured, the patrol said.
