Two industrial buildings slated for challenging site
The Burnsville City Council approved a development contract Tuesday for two 116,000-square-foot industrial buildings in the area west of Interstate 35W and north of Highway 13 known as the Minnesota River Quadrant.
Under the contract, developer Capstone Quadrangle is eligible for up to $1.76 million in tax-increment financing assistance to replace contaminated soils and make other site preparations.
The property, owned by Astleford Family Limited Partnership and located between Ladybird Lane and Dupont Avenue, is in a soils-correction TIF district created by the state Legislature at the city’s request.
“This just gets us one step closer to the Minnesota River Quadrant (redevelopment) vision that we have in our long-range plans,” said Regina Dean, assistant community development director.
The buildings will have ceilings of 32 feet, a height that city officials say is in short supply in Burnsville’s aging commercial building stock.
“Speaking with some commercial real estate brokers today, this is where all the action is: 32 clear, office-warehouse is kind of the hot spot in the commercial industry,” Council Member Dan Kealey said.
Developer Mike Faber said his company wants to become “ambassadors for economic development in Burnsville, because we’ll be trying hard to bring businesses here that want to be in state-of-the-art space.”
“Warehouse and distribution is actually the new factory job in this country today,” said Council Member Dan Gustafson, who works in commercial real estate.
Faber said the location for the $27.19 million project is worth the challenges the site posed.
It has $3.5 million in “extraordinary” development costs, including $2.46 million in soil contamination and correction costs, according to a city staff report.
In addition to TIF, the developer has been awarded a $450,000 redevelopment grant by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and is seeking other grants.
Faber described the soil problems as a combination of decomposing marshland and substandard fill materials used decades ago.
The site poses methane risks and lacks the soil compaction needed to support a large building, Faber said. The methane risk can’t be eliminated, but vapors can be collected and expelled through an exhaust system, he said.
The city has worked to remediate poor soils in the area for more than a decade, which included importing fresh dirt from the Highway 13-County Road 5 interchange project years ago, Kealey said.
Mexican restaurants
The council on Tuesday approved on-sale liquor licenses for two new Mexican restaurants.
Los Mangos Fruteria Y Cafeteria will be located north of Highway 13 at 1501 Riverwood Drive in the strip mall with an Aldi store.
Los Agaves Mexican Restaurant will be located at 3809 W. Highway 13 in the former Thunder Valley Bar and Grill space.
The council also approved an on-sale license for Taco Chon Mexican Grill, 14635 County Road 11, which is upgrading from its wine and beer license.
