Two have kept the buses running in 191 for four decades

Retirement is not top of mind for Peggy Garbe or Eileen Donnelly, who have helped keep the buses running in School District 191 for more than 40 years.
Their longevity in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district earned them special recognition from their colleagues and employer during Minnesota School Bus Driver Appreciation Week Feb. 21-27.
“They know their kids, they know the area, they know the district like the back of their hand,” said John O’Laughlin, who manages District 191 bus operations for Schmitty & Sons, the fifth company Garbe and Donnelly have worked for.
Garbe, 70, drives “big bus” routes up to 35 hours a week. Donnelly, an aide on the smaller special education buses who has also done dispatching and office work, stopped working full time in 2008.
“When you get to be 84 years old, your body gets kind of tired,” said Donnelly, who cut back after her late husband, Ray, became ill and is now down to 20 hours a week.
Still, Donnelly said she isn’t going anywhere.
“Eighty-four,” O’Laughlin marveled. “She’s still latching up kids, monitoring kids, making sure they behave, making sure they have their mask properly secured. Amazing.”
Garbe, a Burnsville resident since 1955, started driving in 1980 at the suggestion of her husband, Ralph, who from 1970 to 2000 managed bus operations in District 191 for contractor Kankakee Auto Leasing, which became Ryder Student Transportation.
“It depends so much on the economy for drivers coming or going,” said Garbe, who lives near the house on Dupont Avenue where she grew up. “If it’s a good economy, they’re short drivers. Ralph, of course, thought it would be great if I got my license so I could help out. That’s how I started, and I enjoyed and stayed driving throughout the years.”
After four decades, Garbe’s driving record is unblemished, O’Laughlin said.
“I would imagine you have a few students that are probably grandparents of kids that you probably drove when they were small,” he told her during an interview.
“It’s definitely true. It’s been a lot of years,” said Garbe, a former special education driver whose current big-bus routes serve Sky Oaks and Edward Neill elementaries, Burnsville High School and Diamondhead Education Center.
Donnelly, who moved to Burnsville in 1962 when “Nicollet was a dirt road” and now lives in Lakeville, started driving in 1979.
“My husband was telling me I could go to work,” Donnelly said. “Of course, I still had a young one at home.”
Informed by the company she couldn’t take her kids on the bus with her, Donnelly waited until son Casey was in school all day to begin working.
“You can see a common theme is the husbands wanting the wife to go out and work,” Garbe said with a laugh.
“And back then we had a lot of housewives that drove,” Donnelly said. “They were off during the breaks when their children were at home.”
A former special education driver who occasionally drove the big bus on charter trips, Donnelly still drives a car but hasn’t driven a school bus since 1986. She suffered a detached retina, losing sight in her left eye and her bus license.
“So then, they were in need of an aide,” Donnelly said. “I think I was one of Burnsville’s first aides on the school bus. Then they had a position open in the office, so Ralph (Garbe) asked if I wanted to come in and work.”
What has changed in 40 years?
“Everything is more public, where before if you broke down, you didn’t have a radio, you had to send two kids to find somebody to call for help,” Garbe said. “They got radios. That was a big plus. Now, everybody has phones where you can call if the radio isn’t working.”
Cameras now record everything on the bus.
“It’s protecting everybody,” Garbe said.
“And they can track where you are out there,” Donnelly added.
Also new: Schmitty & Sons, which was awarded the bus contract in 2018-19 when District 191 parted ways with Durham Student Transportation Services. Lakeville-based Schmitty & Sons bought the old Menards building on West Highway 13 in Burnsville to house the operation.
“They’re working hard, showing respect for the driver, the students, the parents,” Garbe said. “It’s very much a culture of safety and respect.”
And don’t forget COVID-19. Garbe ends each route by spraying the bus with a special disinfectant.
“The kids are terrific about wearing masks,” she said. “The school’s there every morning checking them in and off the bus to see who’s riding so they can contract-trace. Everyone is following the rules very, very well.”
