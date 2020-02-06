Two teachers in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 are among the 134 candidates in the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year program held by Education Minnesota.
They are Qorsho Hassan, who teaches fifth grade at Gideon Pond Elementary in Burnsville, and Roberta “Bobbie” Kunkel, who teaches first grade at Sioux Trail Elementary in Burnsville.
Qorsho Hassan
Hassan is the only Somali teacher at Gideon Pond, where the Somali language is the second most common spoken by students.
She thinks of herself as a mirror for her black students and a window through which other students can experience a person of color and shed preconceptions.
Gideon Pond Principal Chris Bellmont sees a “model teacher” whose success is rooted in authentic relationships with students and their families.
“I can say, without reservation, that Qorsho’s learning environment is one of the most (if not the most) authentic, positive, and effective instructional place(s) I have ever had the honor of entering,” he wrote in nominating her for Teacher of the Year.
The U.S.-born Hassan is in her eighth year of teaching and third at Gideon Pond, where the student body is 48.4 percent black or African American and 33.5 percent white.
“Kids that come into my classroom know that I care about them unconditionally and I love them unconditionally,” the Eagan resident said. “I value their background, their heritage, all that they come with, whether it’s perceived as good or bad.”
Firm but loving is her posture with students, said Hassan, who encourages them to share their own narratives.
“Oftentimes kids who make poor choices come in with these backstories, and that just muddles who they really are,” she said.
“If you’re always focused on the action, you’ll never get to the foundation of why they’re acting out and why they’re making poor choices,” Hassan said.
She’s a believer in representation as well as relationships, proud of her multicultural classroom and insistent on providing books and materials that reflect its diversity.
Hassan is a liaison for Gideon Pond’s Somali parent affinity group.
“She can also be found at any racial equity meetings across the district, along with other affinity groups that have been formed in different buildings,” wrote Gideon Pond music teacher Becca Buck in a letter of nomination.
This year Hassan and Eagle Ridge Middle School Associate Principal Isis Buchanan co-founded Amplify One91, an affinity group for staff members of color in the district.
Its tasks include data mining to determine the percentage of staff members of color and promoting their retention, Hassan said.
“Statistics show that teachers of color, staff of color who are new or probationary, are often let go due to budget cuts,” she said.
Roberta Kunkel
Compliments and kindness are contagious, Kunkel preaches in her classroom. It’s apparently a lesson that sticks.
“It’s amazing to see the number of students and their families from past years that show up at her classroom door on a regular basis to see her,” wrote Beth Odegard, a fellow Sioux Trail first-grade teacher who was one of several people to nominate Kunkel for Teacher of the Year. “She makes such a huge impact in the life of every student and their family that isn’t forgotten.”
Getting Kunkel for a teacher is “like winning the lottery,” wrote another nominator, parent Amy Isenberger.
Kunkel sets the tone for success.
“I come to school and I recognize teaching takes grit, teaching takes belief, and teaching takes its own energy,” said Kunkel, who answers to “Bobbie.” “I come to school and I live what I do, so my students know they’re loved. They are greeted every day with a smile, with a handshake, with a hug. I want to hear about their morning. I want to hear about their weekend.”
Children, she said, are “precious gifts of imperfection” who do not all learn at the same rate. Testing produces useful data but cannot predict the social-emotional growth some students need to flower academically, Kunkel said.
“When they are ready, they will unwrap that gift,” she said. “Every child can learn.”
They might not even recognize it’s happening. Kunkel is relentless in filling the school day with activity.
“I don’t let one minute drop,” she said. “We’re constantly learning, whether it’s through singing, a movement break, a game in our morning meeting, an activity.”
And success culminates with celebration, said Kunkel, whose activities include a sledding party to reward January’s Reading Blizzard. She uses several platforms — including postcards and “good news phone calls” — to keep in touch with families.
Kunkel has led numerous district committees and has served as a model classroom teacher for math instruction, with teachers and principals from across the district observing her in action.
“Some of the best professional development I have received is going into her classroom to watch her teach,” Odegard wrote.
A 1997 graduate of Lakeville High School, Kunkel has worked her entire career at Sioux Trail, 10 years teaching kindergarten and six teaching first grade.
“Every day is a memory here at Sioux Trail,” said Kunkel, who has time to make some more before the school closes at the end of this year.
The Lakeville mother of two said she will keep teaching in the district, which is closing three schools because of declining district enrollment.
“I am going to trust that where I land, I will continue to make relationships with students, staff and families, and still blaze a trail and do what I do,” she said. “I’m not worried.”
