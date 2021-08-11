Said has challenger in District 191

Incumbent Suad “Sue” Said will have a challenger in the Nov. 2 special election for the seat she holds on the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board.

Abriana Savage, 13414 Garfield Ave., Burnsville, also filed before the Aug. 10 deadline.

Said, 1301 E. 131st St., Burnsville, holds the seat previously held by Jen Holweger, who resigned. The board appointed Said in January to temporarily fill the seat.

A special election must be held to complete the remainder of the term, which runs through 2022.

