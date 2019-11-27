Hall confident of re-election
Two Burnsville Democrats are campaigning for the District 56 state Senate seat held by Burnsville Republican Dan Hall.
Lindsey Port and Robert Timmerman announced this month they’re seeking the DFL Party nomination in District 56, which includes southern and part of central Burnsville, all of Savage and part of northwest Lakeville.
Hall is seeking re-election to a fourth term.
Port and Timmerman, both 37, will compete for DFL votes heading into precinct caucuses on Feb. 25, the Senate district convention in March and possibly an Aug. 11 primary.
Port ran for the District 56B House seat in 2016, losing to then-Rep. Roz Peterson, R-Lakeville, by 52.4 percent to 47.5 percent.
Timmerman is vice chair of the Burnsville Planning Commission and a member of the Dakota County Planning Commission. He has worked for the state Department of Revenue and Office of the Legislative Auditor.
Port
Port traces her political involvement back to the failed 2012 referendum on a constitutional amendment banning gay marriage. She campaigned for then-District 56B Rep. Will Morgan, DFL-Burnsville, in 2014.
Port launched another House bid for the 2018 election but soon withdrew. She was one of three DFL women, including two representatives, who accused a male DFL senator of improper sexual advances.
With the resignation of Democratic U.S. Sen. Al Franken occupying roughly the same MeToo moment, Port said she suffered backlash from within the party and a loss of campaign donations and pledges. She endorsed Lakeville DFLer Alice Mann for the seat, which Mann won.
The MeToo movement against sexual harassment remains “a pressing issue for our country” but is now “less tied to the specific cases that were happening in Minnesota,” Port said.
“I definitely want to be a part of that conversation,” she said. “But I also think it doesn’t have to be the only conversation I can have moving forward.”
Port said she “never stepped away from the political work in the district. I’ve continued to raise a family here, and it continues to be important to me the political leadership that we have in the district.”
Hall “has been around a long time,” said Port, who has two daughters, 5 and 8, with husband Steve, who runs Burnsville-based game company Legion Supplies. “I think part of the reason that I’m challenging him is our district has gone through a lot of changes in the last 10 years. It’s more diverse than it used to be. There’s a lot of young families moving into the district.”
Hall hasn’t always been accessible to constituents who disagree with him, Port said, adding that he blocked her on Twitter.
He’s “out of touch” with the district on gun control, staunchly opposing universal background check and red flag legislation, Port said.
“We need someone who is working for the district on that, and this district overwhelmingly supports universal background checks,” Port said.
She founded and runs Blueprint Campaigns, which she said trains citizens for political organization and action.
Timmerman
A son of two teachers active in their unions, Timmerman grew up in Apple Valley and said he’s long been interested in education and public service.
After earning an economics degree at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the 2001 Eastview High School graduate worked for the Minnesota Department of Revenue. He said he audited health care providers and tobacco distributors and retailers and later supervised collections from some of the state’s “furthest-from-compliant taxpayers.”
For the last two years he worked for the legislative auditor, auditing private managed care organizations that administer the state’s Medical Assistance program. He called for one entity, the state or a private contractor, to administer all drug purchases for state health care programs.
Because Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles insists on a nonpartisan office, Timmerman said he resigned in October to run for Senate.
“The two benefits of this are that I can focus 100 percent of my time on campaigning,” said Timmerman, a Burnsville resident since 2011 and father of two sons, 4 and 6, with his wife, Toni. “The other is I’m bringing a lot of experience, working through the legislative process and also the executive branch, to the table.”
Timmerman said he’d work to boil state issues down to local significance.
“I just think that we’ve lost this focus on true representation, and that’s what I want to bring back to our district,” said Timmerman, who is involved with the Burnsville Fire Muster and was treasurer this year.
Hall’s “time is up,” said Timmerman, saying the senator hasn’t served the district well or emerged as a statewide leader.
“I think that a good representative, a good senator, would try to work with the evangelicals, would try to work with Republicans, would try to work with independents, and would try to work with Democrats,” Timmerman said. “I don’t believe that he has tried to work across those different demographics.”
Hall confident
Hall, 67, was first elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2012 and 2016. Voters have kept him in office while elections in District 56’s two House districts have swung between Republicans and DFLers.
He wasn’t up in 2018, when DFLers captured House Districts 56A and 56B. The Democratic “blue wave” touched many states, Hall said.
“I see that coming back to, I would call, reality,” he said, adding that he doesn’t “really have any worries that I won’t be re-elected. But I have this model that says you work hard, you play fair and you do the right things, and then I can expect the best.”
He said he offers voters “a sincere, caring ability to listen. And in doing so I think I get respect on both sides of the aisle. I think my votes are common-sense, what I would call ‘Garage Logic’ kind of voting. What’s best for Minnesota, and what’s best for my district, I filter through what I call my faith, family and freedom filter.”
A vote in which those pillars were put to the test was on allowing Sunday liquor store sales, which became law in 2017.
“I voted twice against Sunday liquor, and then I had a member of the community ask me, ‘Well, what about your freedom principle?’ ” said Hall, a former volunteer chaplain at the Capitol and with the Burnsville police and fire departments. “I’m not one that enjoys alcohol. But the freedom aspect said yes, that’s important that businesses are free to do what they want to do. So then I voted for it.”
Hall chairs the Senate Local Government Committee, which he said has addressed such issues as “pre-emption” by some cities of state minimum-wage laws. Hall said he opposes higher minimum wages in some cities, which competitively burden business owners there.
Timmerman says Hall hasn’t done enough to push special legislation allowing tax-increment financing to promote redevelopment in the Burnsville Center retail area.
Nonsense, said Hall, who introduced the legislation in 2019. It was referred to the Senate Taxes Committee and was not passed.
Both the Republican chair and DFL ranking member of that committee take a dim view of tax-increment financing, though he worked on both of them, Hall said.
“I think if you talk to any of our city officials, they would say that Sen. Hall worked extremely hard to get that passed,” he said.
As for complaints he’s not responsive enough to constituents, Hall said he swore off town halls several years ago when he and other legislators held one that was overtaken by rude behavior.
Some folks “are not there to listen or to share with us,” he said. “They’re there to make a splash in the paper. That’s not what I’m about. I’m always willing to sit down and have coffee with anybody.”
