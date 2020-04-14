Two Burnsville police officers discharged their firearms during a foot pursuit for a 19-year-old man who led police on a high-speed vehicle chase through multiple south metro communities on Saturday.
No one was struck by gunfire when officers Sgt. Steve Stoler and Taylor Jacobs, who have been when the department for 18 and eight years, respectively, fired their weapons when John Paul Smith, 19, of Willmar, fled on foot into a neighborhood in Shakopee after the vehicle he was driving crashed near southbound Highway 169 and Eagle Creek Boulevard.
Following a foot pursuit by personnel from the State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Burnsville, Prior Lake, Shakopee and Savage police departments, Smith was taken into custody around noon on the 1300 block of Pine Tree Lane.
He was booked into the Scott County Jail for probable cause fleeing a peace officer. Charges are expected Tuesday.
BCA agents investigating the incident believe Smith may have attempted to carjack a vehicle at one point during the foot pursuit.
The BCA is asking the driver of a silver passenger car who may have encountered Smith around noon near the intersection of Vierling Drive East and Eagle Creek Boulevard to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.
The incident started in Eagan when Smith was driving approximately 100 mph on westbound I-494 near Dodd Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and passed a Minnesota State Patrol trooper.
State Patrol troopers and Burnsville officers pursued Smith through several cities.
Minnesota State Patrol trooper Sgt. Thomas Sarych, who has been with the State Patrol for 22 years, used his vehicle to attempt a PIT maneuver at one point during the vehicle pursuit.
Portions of the incident are captured on both squad camera and body camera video.
The BCA will provide findings of its investigation without recommendation to the Scott County Attorney’s Office for review.
