Turf field proposal would return baseball to BHS campus

Backers: Baseball-softball project could boost image, diversity
Burnsville High School baseball and softball boosters say their proposal to build two turf fields could upgrade the school’s image, help attract and retain students and draw more students of color to their sports, while returning Burnsville baseball to campus.
Their “Swing for the Fences” plan would cost $2 million to $3.5 million. The $3.5 million “home run option” includes two lighted turf fields with fences and backstops, scoreboards, a dugout, a grandstand and bullpens.
The $2 million option includes partial turf fields and fewer amenities. There’s also a $2.8 million option.
Boosters have a fundraising partner — the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, which has helped build 100 ballparks in 27 states. School District 191 administrators are backing the effort, which would commit the district to maintaining the fields and replacing the turf when it wears out.
The proposal drew mostly favorable comments March 24 from members of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board, who are expected to vote this month on a nonbinding agreement with the Ripken Foundation that would allow fundraising to begin. A binding agreement committing the district to maintenance will follow if the project proceeds.
The effort began in 2019 with plans to expand the on-campus baseball field, which coach Mick Scholl said is too small for high school ball. Then a pipeline project crossing school property left the field unusable, and “We started think in a different direction,” Scholl told the School Board.
The field remained unusable last spring, when baseball boosters turned their ambitions to artificial turf and lights and started a partnership with the Ripken Foundation, according to a district report.
Varsity baseball home games are played at the city-owned Alimagnet Park in Burnsville.
“We don’t even play at the high school anymore,” Scholl said. “That takes away from that campus atmosphere and our kids coming out and playing.”
In fall 2021 boosters expanded their vision to include softball. Adding the girls sport addressed the district’s Title 9 concerns about the baseball project, according to Lisa Rider, executive director of business services.
Athletic facilities are part of a school’s “curb appeal,” BHS Principal Dave Helke said. They’re a “determining factor for many families” in choosing a high school, and the project is “a way to look at attracting and retaining students.”
“We all know that sports transcend just the school community,” Helke said. “By providing facilities it’s more than just our baseball and softball teams. It really is about a community transformation and something to be proud of as a community.”
Burnsville baseball claims a proud history on the field and off, with a 2011 state title, four state tournament appearances in the last decade, 10 graduates drafted into pro ball, eight consecutive years of All-State academic performance with a team GPA of at least 3.5 and 22 players named Academic All-State.
“We’ve put Burnsville on the map,” Scholl said. “When they talk across the state about baseball in high school, they talk about Burnsville. It helps our community and it also helps our school get recognized, and it’s all about these kids.”
Softball also claims successes, with two state championships, three state tournament appearances, a 3.75 team GPA the last four years and 18 Division 1 college athletes.
Baseball and softball are “the two activities that do not have a turf competition field to play on at ISD 191,” Rider said, noting that lacrosse, soccer and football use the turf at Pates Stadium.
On-campus baseball and attractive new facilities have the potential to attract more students of color, backers say. The district’s enrollment is 67 percent students of color.
Baseball trains at the Savage Sports Center, “and we miss out on a lot of these kids because they don’t have the transportation to get there,” Scholl said. “Our numbers are also dwindling a little bit down. This gives us an opportunity to come out there and train every day — walk out the front door, walk out the back door, and walk right to that field, and it gives us three extra months of working with these kids.”
Superintendent Theresa Battle said her grandmother followed Negro league baseball, and there was a surge of Black players following the game’s integration.
“But Mick will tell you, in the last 20 years, we don’t understand why the African American kids aren’t going into baseball,” Battle said. “Then our students who are Spanish-speaking, we’re seeing a drop in their interest, too. And so Cal Ripken and other organizations have made this commitment that it is a great game, and we don’t understand why it’s not reflecting the diversity of our country anymore.”
Scholl said his players have done baseball clinics for East African and Latino youth. Softball coach Eric Reuss said he hired an African American assistant this year, and there’s “a bit more diversity in softball this year than I had the first year I took over. I’m hoping we can continue that.”
Board Member Abigail Alt said she’s reserving judgment on the project and wants more information on how the programs engage students of color and make them feel welcome.
“It’s a singular demographic who plays baseball and softball,” she said. “That is not who this district is. My concern is that we build it and they don’t come.”
Board Member Sue Said, who is Somali American, said her daughter played softball from second to seventh grade “and she dropped out because none of the girls looked like her.” As a softball parent, she said the proposal is “really exciting.”
The coaches are leaders in Burnsville in cultivating youth interest in their sports, said Board Member Eric Miller. They aren’t “just saying that if you build it they will come. But what they are saying is currently baseball is played on a park deep in the woods in Burnsville, most people don’t even know where that park is and how to get there, and if we had a park here on campus that would have lights on it at night and games going on and such, they’re trying to say it would draw some attention to baseball and softball in our community.”
Next steps
The Ripken Foundation has identified possible donors for the project but wants local boosters “to take the first couple steps,” said Dave Lake, director of district operations and properties. He didn’t specify the amount of local fundraising needed.
“They’ll be able to bring it home for us, but we need to show our commitment on our side,” he said.
Spring 2024 is the earliest the fields could open, Lake said.
If the project proceeds, the district would sign a binding 20-year agreement with the foundation for upkeep and turf replacement. He said the turf could last 12 to 15 years and suggested replacement costs at that time could range from $1.6 million to $2 million.
Funding would not be “taken from instructional needs,” said a district report. The foundation uses a construction partner, Sports Fields Inc., to build projects it’s involved in.
Revenue from advertising at the facility is expected. The district would have to review its advertising policies, Rider said.
