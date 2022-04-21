Triple ‘A’ winner is Sparky and so much more

BHS senior’s contributions are many in District 191
Shrey Pothini wanted to put more spark into Sparky, the yellow-faced Burnsville Blaze mascot with flaming red hair.
Past Sparkies had been a bit sedate, said Pothini, a Burnsville High School senior who first donned the uniform as a sophomore.
“In my case, I found being as wild and outgoing as I can be ended up making for a good mascot,” said Pothini, who now coordinates the mascot program for the student council. “The school didn’t have a problem with it, so that’s what I started to do, as long as I didn’t do anything that was bad. They were basically like, ‘Don’t interfere with the games or mess with any school rules.’ OK, fine, that works for me.”
Being Sparky is a pretty short entry on Pothini’s long resume, but it’s part of being a well-rounded student who has excelled in academics, arts and athletics. Pothini is BHS’ 2022 recipient of the Triple “A” Award for seniors sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League.
To qualify, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.0 and participate in at least one league-sponsored sports program and at least one arts or activity program.
“Shrey is well-deserving of this award,” wrote BHS Athletics Director Guillaume Paek. “Being able to balance the commitment of coursework, athletics and arts can be quite the challenge, and he has succeeded in doing it all (on top of possibly showing up as Sparky at events!).”
Pothini, who is leaning toward film and zoology studies beginning next fall at the University of Central Florida, hesitates to name his successor as mascot, respecting a loose tradition of anonymity beneath the get-up. His identity is already out of the bag.
“When you’re 6-3, that limits the options of who it can be,” said this year’s varsity basketball co-captain. “It becomes obvious very quickly.”
The Savage resident first gained attention with outsized achievements in volunteerism for one so young while attending Harriet Bishop Elementary in District 191.
At BHS he’s played basketball and tennis and was on the football team his junior year. He plays viola in the orchestra and is a past participant in theater productions.
Pothini is a National Honor Society member, student council member and Link Crew member who mentored incoming freshmen.
He had the most longevity of any player on this year’s basketball squad, Pothini said, and despite the team’s lopsided losing record it was one of his most rewarding school experiences.
“We didn’t have an amazing record by any means, but I enjoyed the season a lot, and the guys I played with this year were probably the closest guys I’ve ever gotten to know,” said Pothini, who wants to coach someday, admitting that his mind for the game is better than his skills are. “It really felt like a family.”
Now in the midst of tennis season, Pothini can literally be heard from during team matches.
“I am a very naturally loud person,” he said. “When we’re playing, even though we’re all on different courts, I would yell out cheers even in the middle of our game. Even though we’re all playing by ourselves, we’re still a team and together.”
He’s been in orchestra since second grade.
“It was a different time back then. I think now the earliest you can start is middle school, unless you do private lessons on your own,” said Pothini, who calls orchestra “a staple of my years in Burnsville.”
He was 3 when his mother, Seema, brought him to the Avenues for Youth shelter in Minneapolis where she volunteered. He left with an impulse to get toys for the older youth, who seemed to own nothing but backpacks.
His mother went to the website and found that one thing they really needed was towels.
For his fourth birthday Pothini asked for towels instead of presents. By early elementary school he was leading an annual towel drive that has grown into his own Towels for Teens organization, which collects about 1,200 towels a year to provide a full year’s supply for five shelters.
“I didn’t know any better,” Pothini said. “I just thought, ‘I’m going to do this, it’ll be fun.’ But with age I’ve learned what I’m doing is a lot bigger than that and can be a lot bigger than that. It taught me some important life skills. It taught me how to talk to grownups and adults.”
He started a service club at Harriet Bishop in third grade. After the first year he applied for a grant though State Farm Insurance and was awarded $25,000, which the school district distributed to seed service clubs in multiple schools.
“Some of those clubs are still going strong; some of them ended up not lasting,” Pothini said.
In 2015 the city of Savage inaugurated its annual Service Day Saturday, an outgrowth of Pothini’s efforts. He was in fifth grade. His sister, Meena, a seventh grader, has also volunteered from a young age and took up his mantle leading Service Day and the club at Harriet Bishop, Pothini said.
“She’s been just as involved in volunteering as I have around the same time,” he said.
As an eighth grader at Eagle Ridge Middle School, Pothini won a Prudential Spirit of Community Award, receiving $1,000 and a free trip to Washington, D.C. Last year he won the Minnesota State High School League’s Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership Award given to high school juniors.
“He is a mover and shaker for his generation,” wrote Courtnee Jackson-Floback, BHS youth services coordinator. “He will change the world because he has so much passion, determination, and the ability to think beyond the norm.”
