Transplants are next step for disability advocate

O’Brien left mark on Burnsville
Mike O’Brien has trouble finishing things.
At 13, he made it to first base on a bunt and had to be pulled for a pinch runner.
After starting school at Stanford University, O’Brien suffered a double lung infection, was hospitalized for a couple of months and had to drop out.
In Burnsville, where O’Brien has lived for six years, he blossomed as an advocate for the disability community at the local and state levels. He served on two city committees, got to know the players at City Hall and harbored a goal of one day running for City Council.
That’s cut short, too, though O’Brien, 38, hopes for better times ahead. He’s days from leaving Burnsville for Tennessee, where he’ll live with his mother while awaiting heart and liver transplants at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Born with a heart defect, O’Brien is in end-stage congenital heart failure and suffers cirrhosis of the liver. Vanderbilt doctors say he needs the transplants within six months, O’Brien said.
“End stage is end stage,” he said.
After some 20 surgeries and numerous other medical interventions, O’Brien laughs easily, earnestly and often while discussing the frequency of life complications his condition has imposed.
But he fought tears Tuesday night as the council took a few minutes at its meeting to wish him well, thank him for his service on the city’s Code Review Task Force and multimodal advisory committee, and deliver a hug from Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.
No matter how he was feeling, O’Brien always came to the monthly code meetings by Uber, said Council Member Dan Gustafson, the council’s liaison to the task force.
“We’re going to lose a citizen that I’d like to keep, but more importantly, I think we’re going to lose a voice that a lot of people respect,” Gustafson said.
“You all mean so much to me,” O’Brien replied.
In an interview, he discussed his life’s stops and starts matter-of-factly.
“I knew at the very beginning when I signed up that my health may be a problem — because it always is,” said O’Brien, who resigned from the task force but completed his shorter tour of duty on the multimodal committee, which addressed safe ways to get around Burnsville whether in a car or a wheelchair. “That’s one of the things I always hated. I hated taking on responsibility, because I always feel like I can’t be responsible enough. It’s been like this my entire life, and I’ve never been able to, like, do something long-term because of it. And it sucks.”
Born in Hastings, O’Brien suffered from single-ventrical transposition of the great arteries. His heart, “upside down and backwards” and “missing things” at birth, never fully developed.
“My heart is only so big, so I only grew so big,” said O’Brien, who at 5 foot 7 considers himself a “giant” for someone with his condition.
He has pulmonary flow to his right lung only and no life-supporting function in his left. He has a stent in his right pulmonary artery.
“If that thing doesn’t work, I can’t breathe,” O’Brien said, laughing. “We have to keep at least one of them going, because she’s all we have left.”
Growing up was complicated.
“I missed a lot of school,” O’Brien said. “It sounds good, but it’s also bad. You feel weird coming back. And then everybody either treats you very cruel or very, like, nice, very fragile, and then because you really don’t understand what’s going on with you, it’s hard to figure out what you can and can’t do and how to tell other people how you’re feeling.”
His family moved to California to be near the University of San Francisco, where O’Brien was able to get a fontan — a type of open-heart surgery for children — at age 9. Doctors performed nine surgeries in that year alone, O’Brien said.
His liver disease is a function of the heart disease, he said.
“Because the pressure from the heart backs up onto the liver,” O’Brien explained. “Once the heart starts to fail, it pushes all of its weight onto the liver as a backup, and the liver can only take so much beating.”
O’Brien was working in the deli at Valley Natural Foods in Burnsville in October 2021 when he sensed that end-stage heart failure had arrived.
“I just didn’t have the strength to walk anymore, and I was like, ‘huh,’ ” he said. “I just couldn’t come in anymore. Maybe one or two days a week I was able to stand. And then around that time is when I started needing a wheelchair.”
He doesn’t use a wheelchair or walker now and didn’t when he became a disability advocate. O’Brien lives at Leah’s Apartments on Greenwood Drive near County Road 5 and Highway 13, which provides affordable, accessible housing to adults with qualifying disabilities.
About five years ago, O’Brien said, he saw a neighbor steer her power chair into the street on Greenwood, which has no sidewalk, and almost get hit by a car.
“I said, ‘Does that happen all the time?’ She said, ‘Yeah, it happens all the time.’ And I was like, ‘We shouldn’t have to deal with it. That’s crazy.’ ”
O’Brien started attending City Council meetings and hanging around afterward, talking sidewalks with council members and staff. By the time he was appointed to the code review and multimodal committees, he was a known quantity at City Hall.
O’Brien also began attending DFL Party meetings in his Senate district, which led to his election as chair of the Minnesota DFL Disability Caucus. That service was cut short in early 2022 by end-stage heart failure.
Living at Leah’s and meeting other advocates broadened his views on disability and access beyond his own set of problems, O’Brien said.
“There’s a saying with disabled people: ‘Nothing about us without us,’ ” he said. “Basically, everything affects disabled people in some way.”
The Greenwood Drive problem may see a happy ending. There’s a potential opportunity for grant money to build a sidewalk, which the council will discuss Dec. 20, said Public Works Director Ryan Peterson. It would connect Leah’s to County Road 5, where sidewalks and a crosswalk are available, he said.
“It sucks that this is happening right as I leave, though,” O’Brien said. “That was one of the things I always wanted to do, was have an impact on an area or something like that.”
Fundraising pages for O’Brien’s transplants are at https://donate.transplants.org/story/Michaelobrien and https://givingtuesday.mightycause.com/story/Michaelobrien.
