Goal is to keep faster bikers out of park
A proposed trail segment in west Burnsville would complete a portion of the Lake Marion Greenway and include a bike bypass aimed at routing greenway users away from the trail in Sunset Pond Park.
The city and Dakota County are proposing the 1.5-mile segment to finish 4.75 miles of greenway in Burnsville from the Rudy Kraemer Nature Preserve to Kelleher Park.
The new segment would link Sunset Pond Park on the south to the Williams Drive/Rose Bluff Trail on the north. It’s part of the 20-mile Lake Marion Greenway corridor through Farmington, Lakeville, Savage and Burnsville.
Once completed, the full Burnsville segment would connect six city parks, John Mertens of the Dakota County Parks Department told the city’s Parks and Natural Resources Commission Nov. 15. The county plans to eventually extend the greenway north from the Kraemer Nature Preserve to the Minnesota River.
“The bigger vision is connecting up to the Black Dog Trail and beyond, up through Eagan and up to St. Paul and the Minnesota River Greenway,” Mertens said.
The proposed new segment has raised concerns about the trail in Sunset Pond Park.
Project planners had suggested a dual trail on the east side of the park to separate bikers and walkers. But public reaction favored keeping one trail, widening it from 10 feet to 14, striping it to delineate bike and walking lanes and softening some of the curves, according to a city staff report.
That would disrupt less green space, said many who have commented on the plan through pop-up open houses at the park and a project website.
Safety is also a concern, with the potential for more conflicts between bikers and pedestrians, children and dogs.
In addition to endorsing the single trail, planners are proposing a bike bypass using an off-street bike path along Burnsville Parkway and the wide shoulders of Judicial Road. The bypass would be indicated by markings and signage in an effort to keep faster bikers off the park trail.
That won’t prevent problems that already exist on the well-used park trail, a “pedestrian paradise at this point,” predicted Paul Baron, who lives near the park.
Electric bikes and skateboards that can travel up to 30 mph have added to user conflicts, Baron said.
“We keep talking about making this the best experience — for who?” he said. “The bikers, or the best experience for the pedestrians and the people that live there? Safety truly is a key component to this whole thing.”
The City Council will review a preliminary design for the trail at a Jan. 11 work session, followed by open houses in February and March, said Public Works Director Ryan Peterson. An application for a federal grant to cover most of the construction costs is expected in April.
