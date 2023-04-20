City hears parking complaints
A trail and a parking study are planned for Burnsville’s Heart of the City district.
The trail between Pleasant and Pillsbury avenues will link residents of hundreds of apartment units under construction with Nicollet Commons Park and other Heart of the City amenities.
The parking study will probe problems and long-term needs.
The City Council approved the $800,000 trail and the $95,000 parking study Tuesday.
The trail has been discussed in tandem with the city’s multimodal transportation plan launched in 2021 and Heart of the City public space guidelines updated in December 2022.
It will also answer complaints from some residents of the Realife Cooperative that people use their southern lawn space to walk dogs or cut through to reach the park, the Ames Center and restaurants and shops along Nicollet Avenue.
The project will require a permanent 20-foot easement through the Realife property, said City Engineer Jen Desrude. Twenty-one trees will be removed and replaced, she said. The project includes a privacy fence.
There are about 300 apartment units under construction along Gateway Boulevard (The Villas and Concorde Flats) and another 111 recently approved along Pleasant Avenue.
While there are sidewalks throughout the area, the shortest route from the new apartments to Heart of the City amenities is through the Realife property, said a city staff report.
Trail construction could begin as soon as this fall.
The new development and public space guidelines are also driving the parking study, along with emerging problems.
Council members heard complaints last fall about apartment residents and their guests parking on the street instead of in their lots and underground garages, a staff report said.
While updating the public space guidelines the city had a consultant monitor parking supply and demand at one Ames Center event.
There was “ample” parking to meet the demand — but the center was still below capacity because of COVID restrictions, the report said.
“There’ve been complaints about the parking in the Heart of the City, and especially when we have big events at the Ames Center,” said Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, adding that new apartments will increase the strain.
The study will include parking data and case studies from three or four problem areas, the report said. The city is seeking strategies “we can use and apply to various situations,” Desrude said.
Parking data from ramps, surface lots and on-street parking will be studied during a typical Ames Center event, a large event such as the National Masquerade Dance Competition, average weekday and weekend times and overnight.
Public input will be sought through a website, a pop-up event and sidewalk decals supporting online feedback, the report said.
