Top students, school leaders achieve together

Twin siblings will tag-team BHS graduation address
When it comes to school, twin siblings Alexis and Andrew Bunnell do most everything together.
They take the same advanced classes, lead student service projects together and this fall will begin studying neuroscience in the honors program of the College of Biological Sciences at the University of Minnesota.
When Andrew scored 11 points this year as kicker for the Burnsville High School varsity football team, it was Alexis — the team’s only female — who held the ball.
So it’s no surprise the duo is tag-teaming the graduation address tonight (Friday, June 11) at the commencement ceremony for Burnsville’s Class of 2021.
“We’ve taken the same set of high school classes and been in the same class every year, every hour, for our whole high school career, and I wouldn’t change it at all — it’s been great,” Andrew said.
“We work very well together, and I think that’s really played to our advantage when it comes to anything like organizing stuff,” his sister added. “We get along really well.”
The Bunnells, of Burnsville, have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages throughout school under a heavy load of College in the Schools and Advanced Placement classes in STEM, language arts and social studies.
Each has logged about 2,600 hours of volunteer service during four years of high school.
And after a pandemic spanning two school years, both are more appreciative of the opportunities they had at Burnsville than apprehensive about what they might have lost during the disruptions.
“We’re going to try to talk about how strong we are as a class and what we’ve overcome, but not so much focus on the negatives,” Alexis said, previewing their graduation address. “Because I think as a class, we’ve already gotten that from everyone, so I think it’s time to start being positive and looking toward the future and all that’s to come.”
“We don’t need the pity,” her brother added.
When BHS resumed hybrid learning this spring after the statewide COVID-19 school shutdown in November, the Bunnells chose to remain home in virtual learning out of concern for grandparents their family has frequent contact with.
The addition of Zoom and Google Meet this year greatly enhanced virtual learning and interactivity, Andrew said.
“Google Meet became your high school, your classroom, and then Schoology was your class work,” he explained.
In some CIS classes, the single teacher assigned to them had to do double duty virtually and in person, Alexis said.
“It had its difficulties, but I think it really goes to show how much our teachers really care about us,” she said. “They had half the class in person in the seats and the other half was on screen through the Google Meet. It was like we were there without being there. It was pretty cool to see how that worked out.”
School service projects required creative approaches, said the twins, who turn 18 June 30.
This year they led a weeklong clothing and food drive with collection sites at schools across District 191. Items were brought to the high school for sorting and then delivered to 360 Communities.
Instead of a traditional Valentine’s Day service project, they led a drive through the BurnsvilleStrong student group to make and mail appreciation cards to hospital workers.
“They got a lot of support in the beginning of the pandemic but it was starting to slow down, so we wanted to show our support to them by making cards,” Andrew said. “We educated the middle schools and elementary schools by going into their classrooms virtually through Google Meet, I think, and we helped make cards with them.”
The duo headed a pen pal project randomly pairing high school students with a teacher or staff member. The letters were dropped off and picked up at the main office, not emailed.
“I don’t think Andrew and I realized how much of an impact that project was going to have,” Alexis said.
They organized Senior Decision Day, soliciting photos and future plans from their senior classmates and assembling them on an Instagram page.
“We’ve made close to like 200 posts, and that was all in the last couple weeks, right on top of doing our AP studying and trying to finish up the school year,” Alexis said. “That was really important that we’re going to give that to our class.”
As the top two officers of the BHS National Honor Society chapter, they organized ACT study sessions for juniors preparing for the American College Test. The program helped 30 to 40 juniors through Zoom sessions and emails offering advice on each section of the test.
The children of Sandy and Jim Bunnell say their parents set the example they follow.
“Our parents are kind of natural-born leaders, especially my mom — she came across the world (from her native Sri Lanka) and has made something of herself here and has made a family,” Alexis said. “I think we take after her a lot of times. She’s always told us there’s always time to help people, and leading is not telling people what to do, it’s about working together and making something happen.”
A culminating achievement for the twins was their recent selection as National Honor Society semifinalists. They were two of 575 chosen from a nationwide pool of more than 10,000 senior NHS applicants. Semifinalists receive $3,200 scholarships.
“We cannot think of two more deserving individuals for this honor,” said BHS teachers Marylou Dundon and Lori Vanderwoude, who advise the school’s NHS chapter. “Alexis and Andrew work tirelessly with our NHS officer team to provide quality service opportunities for our group.”
They won’t be the last Bunnells to distinguish themselves at BHS. Their brother, Cade, is only a sophomore.
“If you think we’re impressive, you should see him,” Alexis said. “He’s one to look out for, for sure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.