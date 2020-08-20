Resident brings city’s first request
After hitting a roadblock in city ordinance, a Burnsville man brought his fevered pitch for tiny houses to the City Council on Tuesday.
He left with the council’s preliminary blessing and plans to build a self-designed, 705-square-foot accessory dwelling unit in his backyard “before the snow flies.”
“I bring to you probably the best ADU that you’re going to see come down the pike in a long time,” said Frederic Wiese, of 13605 Wellington Crescent. “I’m sold on Burnsville; I’m going to be here.”
During his pitch Wiese revealed that his ADU will serve as a model for a business he plans to launch building and selling the structures known as tiny homes or “granny flats.”
That was news to the council and to Assistant Community Development Director Regina Dean, who cautioned that it could bring the city’s home-based business ordinance into play.
“I’ll jump through the hoops, whatever it’s going to take,” said a determined Wiese, describing himself as a salesman and auctioneer by trade who became sold on tiny homes while working as a housing director in the oil fields of North Dakota.
“This is something I want to have in my backyard as a model, a little mini-me that’s going to look exactly like our house,” said Wiese, explaining that he lives with his wife of three years, an M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital doctor, in her longtime family home.
After several months of study and public testimony the council welcomed ADUs in May 2018 by approving ordinance amendments allowing them, with conditions, in single-family zoning districts.
The new rules hadn’t been road-tested until last month, when Wiese sought the city’s first building permit for an attached ADU. His 13,000-square-foot lot is well short of the required one-acre minimum (43,560 square feet) for ADUs. And his proposed unit exceeded the maximum size allowed — 33 percent of the house footprint — which would have limited it to 569 square feet.
Dean presented the council options allowing ADUs more leeway or sending Wiese back to the drafting board.
The council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance revision allowing ADUs of up to 50 percent the size of the main home, provided that setback requirements are met. With a 2,500-square-foot home, Wiese’s 705-square-foot ADU easily meets the requirement.
The revision requires a public hearing before the Planning Commission and final council approval, which could come as soon as early October.
“I could live with that,” Wiese said.
Council members were mostly enthusiastic about the newfangled housing style finally coming to town.
“You are almost a poster child for the type of person I was hoping to come to Burnsville when I brought tiny homes and ADUs forward,” said Council Member Cara Schulz, who first championed the concept in 2017.
Council Member Dan Gustafson said he had also supported a lifestyle choice that supports generations of families living in close proximity and will become more prominent amid the economic chaos of the pandemic.
“I’ve never had a problem with ADUs,” Gustafson said. “I think it’s the future.”
ADUs can help mitigate “a pretty serious housing problem in Burnsville and the country” of affordability and availability, Council Member Dan Kealey said.
The original ordinance changes requiring at least a one-acre lot “only made it available to a very small slice of the city,” he said.
Council Member Vince Workman praised Wiese’s design. “It’s clearly a good product, a well-done product,” he said.
Wiese said he’s been working on his business plan for four years and got help from small-business counselors at South Metro SCORE.
“Whatever I do, I like to do it 110 percent,” Wiese said.
Kealey said was initially concerned about Wiese using his backyard ADU as a sales model.
“But I’m kind of highly doubtful that you’re going to have a lineup of cars,” Kealey said. “It’s not a high-traffic kind of business. It’s an occasional visit.”
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz reminded colleagues that the public has yet to weigh in on the ordinance change.
“With an ordinance change there is a public hearing. ... The community needs to have a voice on something like this that will have on impact on the value of their property.”
CARES requests top $3 million
Applications for the city’s CARES Act grant program total $3.18 million, City Manager Melanie Lee told the council Tuesday.
A total of 161 businesses applied for grants of up to $20,000 from the city’s $4.72 million share of the federal COVID-19 relief program, she said.
The City Council has reserved $1 million for business grants. Eligible applicants will be chosen in a lottery the week of Sept. 7. Checks will be sent out in three days, Lee said.
The Burnsville Chamber of Commerce, Burnsville YMCA, Experience Burnsville and 360 Communities have applied for $50,000 grants. The council has reserved $50,000 for each of the nonprofits.
M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital has requested $161,000 that would be allocated separately. The council has yet to approve the request.
The council will discuss the size of the allocation to cover the city’s COVID-19 costs at its Aug. 25 work session, when the proposed 2021 tax levy is unveiled.
