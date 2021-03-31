District 191 envisions prom, graduation each split into two events
Thoughts of prom and graduation are in the air, though it remains unclear when middle and high school students might return to in-person learning in School District 191.
Planning continues on all fronts with a cautious eye toward rising COVID-19 case rates in the community, administrators told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board March 25.
Switching from hybrid learning to four days a week of in-person learning will likely have to wait until the week of April 19 or even April 26, Assistant Superintendent Brian Gersich said. The district had been targeting the week of April 12.
The district has reserved the Landmark Center in St. Paul for a tentative seniors-only prom on May 1. Burnsville High School’s prom and graduation will probably each be split into two gatherings to maintain social distancing. Planning continues for outdoor commencement, which is set for Friday, June 11, on the district calendar.
Prom was canceled last year, and the commencement ceremony was virtual.
Secondary school officials have “some hesitation” about recommending an April 12 return to in-person learning, Gersich said. The rolling 14-day average of new COVID-19 cases is the highest it’s been in a month and a half, after a period of sustained decline, he told the board.
“Had we seen the continued, steady pattern of decline, I’d feel more confident,” Gersich said. “Right now, because we’re seeing this uptick in projections that don’t match the narrative that we would like to see, I’d just offer that April 12 is becoming more unrealistic.”
Confirmed new cases in Dakota County reached 27.02 per 10,000 residents for Feb. 28 to March 13, compared with 25.71 for the previous 14-day period, Superintendent Theresa Battle said. Scott County saw a “significant increase” from 27.34 to 37.52, she said.
Higher numbers were expected the following week, in part because more infectious coronavirus variants have appeared in both counties, said Bernadette Bien, the district’s lead licensed school nurse.
Returning secondary students to in-person learning too soon, and having to revert to a hybrid of distance and in-person learning if case numbers demand it, would disrupt student routines without a gain in in-person days, Gersich said.
“We’re very proud to have the hybrid model that we’ve been offering to our students,” he said. “We know that in-person would be better; we all want it to be there. But we also want to make sure that our kids are safe, we’re not increasing spread in the community, we’re not creating inconsistencies and lack of predictability because we’ve done it too quickly.”
The district’s plan for secondary in-person learning likely includes a distance-learning day on Wednesdays.
Secondary in-person learning would bring closer physical contact between students, Gersich said.
Distancing of about 4 feet is envisioned for desks and school meals, he said.
School buses could have up to 45 students, two to a seat, Gersich said. That qualifies as a “close contact” under state Department of Health guidelines, which defines close as a distance of 6 feet or less from a person not in the same household, he said.
But under new recommendations for schools from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “3 feet is the new minimum,” Gersich said.
Prom, graduation
A May 1 prom at Landmark Center would likely be split into two proms, from 5-7 p.m. and 9-11 p.m., Gersich said. It would be limited to seniors, and only Burnsville High School seniors, because the Department of Health doesn’t want “crossing of communities,” he said.
Plans call for pods of tables, with 6 feet between pods, and pods on the dance floor as well, Gersich said. Wristbands might be used to keep dancers in their assigned pods.
“Prom is more than a month away, and in the world of COVID, a lot can happen in a month,” Gersich said. “COVID determines what really is going to end up being the plan.”
The graduation ceremony would also be split into two events, with each graduate allowed two or three in-person guests, Gersich said, adding that the ceremonies will be livestreamed.
“The team is very confident, and they’re committed to making this happen in an outdoor, in-person graduation ceremony,” he said.
Saturday would be the likely rain date, he said. If bad weather persists, other plans may have to be made, he said.
Burnsville Alternative High School is aiming to hold graduation at Burnsville High School’s Mraz Center, the usual venue, Gersich said. The school would consider an outdoor site as a backup plan, he said.
