Festival will include parade, fireworks, music and more
The 40th annual Burnsville Fire Muster should have happened last year, but COVID-19 got in the way.
So organizers are trying to pack something extra into this year’s anniversary event. It opens on Tuesday, Sept. 7, with a medallion hunt and closes on Saturday, Sept. 11, after a weekend of fire trucks, carnival rides, a parade, live music, fireworks and more.
A full event schedule appears elsewhere in this section.
“It’s our do-over 40th because we didn’t get the 40th in 2020,” said Tami Allen, a longtime Fire Muster volunteer serving her fourth and final year as board chair. “The big thing is we’re trying to invest in the Fire Muster and make it bigger than it’s ever been, just keep growing it.”
Admission is free, a tradition begun in 2017 for Burnsville’s annual community festival. Most events are held in Civic Center Park, located east of Nicollet Avenue between 130 and 134th Streets.
Friday and Saturday night activities will get an upgrade, with fireworks both nights at 9:30 instead of just Saturday night as in recent years. The bands are also high-caliber, Allen said — the Hype on Friday and Eagles tribute Takin’ It To The Limit on Saturday. Brass Armadillos will also play Saturday. Music both nights is from 7:30-11 p.m. The main stage beer tent will be open from 5-11 p.m.
“Saturday night’s the big guns, the Eagles tribute band,” Allen said. “I’m super excited for them. You really can only hear Takin’ It To the Limit at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. And pre-COVID, they were going to play Ames (Burnsville’s Ames Center).”
Fire trucks and equipment old and new remain a Fire Muster staple. The event grew out of an exhibit and parade held in the late ’70s by Burnsville resident Roger Jackson, a truck and equipment collector.
The Fire Truck and Community Parade, which ends in Civic Center Park, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Minnesota Fire Engine club is bringing about 40 trucks for the parade and display on the Fire Muster grounds, Allen said. Trucks will also produce an airborne water display, with water drawn from and recycled back into a pond next to City Hall.
“The Fire Engine Club is bringing in almost double the trucks they normally have for the water display and for the public to see,” Allen said. “And almost all of them will be in the parade as well.”
New this year is a Little Miss and Mr. Fire Muster and Junior Miss and Mr. Fire Muster pageant on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Kidz Korner. Entrants needn’t be Burnsville residents, Allen said. The winners will appear at area events over the coming year, she said.
Also new are appearances by young local bands from The Garage all-ages music club in Civic Center Park. Bands will perform from 4-6 p.m. Saturday on the Walser Stage near the city skate park.
There are pre-weekend events, too. The Burnsville City Block Party, with food and music from Joe and the Mechanics, will be held Wednesday from 5:30-8 p.m. at Nicollet Commons Park in the Heart of the City.
The Fire Muster Classic Car Show will be held Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m. on 126th Street in the Heart of the City. A draft beer tasting presented by Red Lion Liquor will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. on the Ames Center outdoor plaza.
The bigger the Fire Muster grows, the more the nonprofit event can give back to the community, Allen said. After all the bills are paid, organizers donate extra profits back to the community organizations that help stage the event, she said.
“The lowest check we’ve ever written is for 250 bucks,” she said. “The Biggest check we’ve ever written is for $5,000. It’s divided out between all of our groups based on how much time and how many bodies were involved.”
John Gessner can be reached at john.gessner@ecm-inc.com or 952-846-2031.
