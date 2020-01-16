A third DFLer has announced a bid for the Minnesota Senate in District 56.
Kevin Shea, an attorney and 35-year Burnsville resident, joins Burnsville residents Lindsey Port and Robert Timmerman. They will compete for the DFL nomination to face incumbent Sen. Dan Hall, R-Burnsville.
“Our legislature has made some progress, but divisive politics has stifled critical legislation in health care, education, parental leave, and many other crucial bills,” Shea said in a statement. “We need to continue programs that strengthen our robust Minnesota economy while addressing the needs of all the people of Burnsville, Savage, and Lakeville.”
As senator, “I will fight for the issues that matter most to our families: affordable health care, first-rate education, reliable jobs and a strong economy.”
District 56 includes most of Burnsville, part of northern Lakeville and all of Savage.
