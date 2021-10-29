Third-degree murder charged in high-speed traffic deaths

Siblings also charged with vehicular homicide
Third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide are charged against a brother and sister whose alleged high-speed drag race on County Road 42 in Burnsville ended in a crash that killed two.
Camille Dennis-Bond, 19, of Burnsville, was charged Friday with two murder counts, two vehicular homicide counts and one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm.
A delinquency petition with the same charges has been filed against Bond’s brother, 18-year-old Leon Bond, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a news release. Leon Bond was 17 when the crash occurred on April 4. Prosecutors are petitioning to try him as an adult.
The Chrysler 200 Leon Bond was driving eastbound at around 10:30 a.m. T-boned a Honda CR-V turning left onto Newton Avenue. Bond’s car, traveling at 93 to 100 mph, split the Honda in half, the release said.
Dead at the scene were the Honda’s driver, 22-year-old Burnsville resident Dalton Lee Ford, and his passenger, 22-year-old Woodbury resident Tayler Nicole Garza.
The Chevy Malibu driven by Camille Dennis-Bond, traveling in the left lane slightly behind her brother, “just missed striking the Honda,” the release said.
Another sister of Leon Bond was in the passenger seat of his car and suffered “significant injuries” that police were told “would require significant future medical care,” the release said.
The crash reconstruction report showed the siblings reaching speeds of 41 to 64 mph above the posted speed limit of 50 mph, the release said.
The “primary contributing factor for the crash was the excessive speed” of Leon Bond’s car “traveling prior to, and at the point of impact with the Honda,” the release said. “The secondary contributing factor was Dennis-Bond’s vehicle and its matching speed (“racing”), with L.B.; and the Honda turning left into the path of the Chrysler.”
Several witnesses described the two vehicles as “racing,” the release said. One called the speed “crazy” and “bizarre” and said there was no way the drivers could have stopped in time to avoid something in their path.
A witness said the Honda “basically turned into powder and split in half” at impact, the release said.
“This case serves as a sober reminder of the danger of driving at excessively high speeds,” Keena said.
As of Oct. 24, there have been 402 traffic-related deaths in Minnesota, a 25% increase over last year at this time, the county attorney said. Speed-related crash deaths are up 33% to date this year and 106% since this time in 2019. Of this year’s 402 deaths, 130 have been speed-related, Keena said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.