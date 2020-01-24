Shea joins Port, Timmerman
A third candidate has joined the contest for DFL Party nomination for the District 56 state Senate seat.
Kevin Shea, a Burnsville attorney and business owner, announced last week he’s seeking the nomination to face Sen. Dan Hall, R-Burnsville, in the November election.
Burnsville DFLers Lindsey Port and Robert Timmerman announced their candidacies in November.
“I knew they were in,” said Shea, 63. “I had been contemplating it prior to that.”
The 35-year Burnsville resident said he thinks he has greater appeal to independent voters and moderate Republicans than Port and Timmerman, both 37.
“I think the district sets up for that because it isn’t a solid blue district,” Shea said. “It’s not a solid red district. It’s what they characterize as more of a purple district.”
Senate District 56 has state officeholders of both parties. Hall, 67, was first elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2012 and 2016. The House of Representatives members — Hunter Cantrell in District 56A and Alice Mann in District 56B — are DFLers.
A lawyer by trade, Shea owns Edina-based Shea Practice Transitions, which serves dental practices.
Affordable health care is his top issue, Shea said. While access to health coverage has expanded, the costs — including premiums, deductibles and co-pays — remain too high, he said.
“I’m with Gov. (Tim) Walz on this,” Shea said. “I think there should be a public buy-in option.”
The DFL governor has proposed allowing all Minnesotans to buy into a public option on the state’s individual insurance marketplace, MNsure.
“I think the second thing is the minimum wage, and specifically, just a livable wage,” Shea said. “I think it’s terrible that we have families that are working two or three jobs just to make ends meet.”
Minnesota is “blessed” to have “so many great Fortune 500 companies that provide really good jobs,” Shea said. “But a lot of people miss out on those high-paying, good-benefit jobs.”
He said he supports legislation to phase in a statewide $15 minimum wage.
Born and raised in Owatonna, Shea said he briefly ran for a state Senate seat in Burnsville about 30 years ago. He and his wife, Jane LaLonde, have five children.
District 56 includes southern and part of central Burnsville, all of Savage and part of northwest Lakeville.
DFL precinct caucuses are Feb. 25. The party’s District 56 convention is in March. A statewide primary election will be held Aug. 11.
