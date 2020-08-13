Series runs from Aug. 27 through Labor Day
There will be no Minnesota State Fair this year. But from Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7, the Relief Sessions summer concert series will present daily musical entertainment along with food vendors, arts and crafts.
Shows will be held in the Burnsville Ice Center parking lot in Civic Center Park. The late-summer series is an extention of the drive-in Relief Sessions concert series presented from March through July.
Music will begin at noon each day and continue through 8:45 p.m., allowing for four to five different shows per day.
“There’s no event like this in the summer of 2020,” says Sessions organizer and performing artist Mick Sterling. “For many of these artists performing, this is the only chance they have had to perform since early March of 2020, as incredible as that sounds. Your ticket purchase may well be the only check this band has received from performing in months. This is just one of the many reasons your support is so appreciated.”
The drive-in series provides for proper social distancing.
The Suburbs, the iconic Minneapolis alternative rock band that rose to prominence in the 1980s, will close the series from 7:30-8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.
Other artists in the series include the Flamin’ Oh’s, the Patty Peterson Jazz Women All Stars, the Sara Renner Band, G.B. Leighton, the International Reggae All Stars, Maurice Jacox and the We Still R Band.
The series will include tribute shows with the music of Johnny Cash, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Buddy Holly and Friends, Patsy Cline, Whitney Houston (in a Twin Cities debut featuring U.K. performer Beverly Savarin), the gospel music of Elvis, Prince, the Dave Matthews Band and Steely Dan.
Some shows are free. Prices for ticketed shows range from $20 to $30. Tickets and information are at www.TheReliefSessions.com.
The series’ sponsoring organization, the 30 Days Foundation, will give 33 percent of donations to the foundation Good in the ’Hood and Loaves and Fishes, which help Twin Cities residents with nutritional and shelter needs.
The Burnsville Ice Center is at 251 Civic Center Parkway.
