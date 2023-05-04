The Rev. Hawley blazed trail for women

Also withstood detractors
While attending Burnsville’s St. James Lutheran Church in the ’70s, Patricia Hawley heard a speaker from Northwestern Lutheran Theological Seminary in St. Paul. She asked if he had any women in his classes.
One, he replied — “and that was all I needed to know,” Hawley recalled years later.
She enrolled at Northwestern in 1975, five years after the Lutheran Church in America ordained its first woman, and was ordained in April 1982.
The Rev. Hawley, who faced backlash and found support in her trailblazing role, died April 8 at age 82.
She was one of the first 10 women ordained in what is now the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America who are rostered in the Minneapolis Area Synod. From 1982 to 2009 she served two congregations in Richfield and one in Edina while living in Burnsville.
Known to many as “Pastor Pat,” Hawley was raised in Minneapolis and put herself through St. Olaf College before becoming a schoolteacher — which she “absolutely hated,” said Julie Kline of Lakeville, one of Hawley’s three daughters.
She and husband Carl Wolander, an Army major, had settled in Burnsville when Hawley entered the seminary.
“She was raising myself and my two sisters at the time and really felt the calling,” Kline said. “My mother was a lifelong learner.”
Hawley’s departure from the era’s traditional maternal role started with her entrance into the seminary.
“My dad made every single dinner for us because my mom would be going to school nonstop and studying all night because she had to learn Greek and Latin,” Kline said.
St. James was the family’s home church, where Hawley sometimes preached while in school. “That’s where she met some of her strongest advocates,” including the Rev. David Gerberding, the head pastor, Kline said.
Elsewhere Hawley found detractors: “Even some professors weren’t respectful about having women join their classes,” Kline said.
Hawley “got a lot of flak” for missing school conferences, softball games and other functions that her ever-supportive husband attended instead, Kline said. Hawley kept quiet about the slights her daughters didn’t learn about until years later.
“There were many people who just really questioned my mom’s ethics and integrity in choosing to be a pastor,” Kline said. “It wasn’t just in society. It was even within the seminary and her own personal space of the sanctuary that she loved and where she was trying to care for people. She worked 60-plus hours a week. We never saw her on holidays, as you can imagine, because she was always at the church.”
Kline recalled that a man at one of her mother’s churches would walk out when Hawley began preaching and reenter when she’d finished. One morning Hawley’s husband, an imposing 6-foot-5, followed the man out.
“Within two minutes, the guy came back in and never walked out again,” Kline said.
Hawley, who served as pastor at House of Prayer Lutheran, Richfield Lutheran and Normandale Lutheran, was not deterred. She led quietly through a “feminist lens,” Kline said.
In 1985 Hawley reclaimed her birth surname as it appeared on her baptism certificate — a “joyous and self-affirming” act, she recalled in a written remembrance.
“My dad was the one who went to the courthouse with her and swore that she was doing it legitimately,” Kline said.
Hawley was one of the original cohort of students in the groundbreaking women’s studies master’s programs at Mankato State University, Kline said.
“My mom got her second master’s after her master’s of divinity,” she said. “I think she just had that love for learning. She took all of those skills of teaching and applied it into being a pastor.”
Asked in retirement her advice for women or girls interested in becoming a pastor, Hawley recalled that in her fourth year of ministry she was a founding pastor on a Minnesota Synod task force pursuing “wholeness for women and men.”
“Originally it was to be for the use of inclusive language in the church,” she wrote. “It became a listening post for listening to women who were experiencing some sort of sexual harassment, which required more synod involvement that we did not have at the time. My advice is to be involved with the synod from the beginning.”
Hawley was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her daughters, Kristin Trecker, Lynn Wolander and Julie Kline; grandchildren, Claire, Lauren, Eleanor and Brett Blascziek; brother David Hawley, and many other family members and friends.
A memorial service and visitation were held April 24 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Edina. Private interment was at Fort Snelling.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.