The Rev. Feltner resigns from Berean Baptist

The Rev. Wes Feltner has resigned as lead pastor of Burnsville-based Berean Baptist Church.
According to media reports, congregation members learned of Feltner’s resignation two weekends ago when a statement from church elders was read at services.
Feltner, 41, was recently accused by two women, now 35, of having improper relationships with them when they were 18-year-old members of First Southern Baptist church in Evansville, Indiana, where Feltner was a youth minister in his 20s.
In his six years at Berean Feltner has overseen rapid growth, including a $13 million, 30,000-square-foot expansion of the main campus at 309 E. County Road 42 in Burnsville, where the church was founded in 1963. In September, Berean broke ground on a new church building in Lakeville.
“After much prayer and deep consideration for his family and the mission of Berean Baptist Church, Pastor Wes Feltner has submitted his resignation,” the statement said. “Pastor Wes and his family are entering a period to seek healing and we will walk with them during this process.”
The women, Megan Frey and Jo Anna Hendrickson, went public with their stories in October after learning that Feltner was the lead candidate for the lead pastor position at First Baptist Church of Clarksville, Tennessee.
He’s no longer under consideration for the position, according to media reports.
The women say the trusted youth pastor manipulated both of them into relationships while still not fully separated from a church member he had been dating and would soon marry.
Feltner has said in an emails to media outlets he believes he’s being targeted by a small group of people who want to prevent him from working in ministry.
He said he dated the women “with the permission of their parents when they were 18 years old.”
The women tell their stories on a website, broughttothelight.org.
