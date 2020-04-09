Salary increases are 1 and 1.3 percent
District 191 teachers voted April 2 to ratify a two-year contract with salary-schedule increases of 1 percent the first year and 1.3 percent the second.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board is expected to approve the contract April 16, closing a contentious round of negotiations that made 191 one of the last metro-area districts to settle its 2019-21 teacher pact.
The teachers union said the rapid onset of the COVID-19 crisis prompted the settlement. Union and district bargaining teams were scheduled for a fourth mediation session on April 15, but instead announced a settlement after a March 16 meeting between the two lead negotiators. It was the district’s first day of coronavirus school closings.
“With the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19, it was necessary to settle our contract when we did,” Wendy Drugge, president of the 665-member Burnsville Education Association, said in an April 6 statement. “Negotiations may be over, but the members of the BEA are committed to continue the fight for the safe and welcoming schools our students deserve and better working conditions for our members.”
The total cost increase of the agreement — including salary, steps and lanes and benefits — is $5.1 million, according to the district.
The district, which faces an $8.5 million deficit next year, came close to achieving the financial goal it laid out when negotiations opened last September. The district called for a total package increase not to exceed 6.5 percent, or $4.75 million.
The board has agreed to raise classes sizes by one student to help balance the 2020-21 budget. The measure will cut nine full-time teaching positions. Other savings will come from closing three schools and staff shrinkage caused by declining enrollment.
Negotiators were far apart in their last public proposals on Jan. 29, before going into closed mediation sessions. Teachers were asking for 2.9 percent schedule increases each year. The district was offering 0.8 percent per year.
The contract doesn’t include teacher-safety language the BEA sought for the first time.
Proposals requiring the district to “provide a safe learning environment for students and teachers” included not expecting teachers to physically break up fights, and allowing teachers to refuse to restrain students — even if directed by an administrator — if they reasonably fear for their safety.
District negotiators opposed the language, saying district and teacher responsibility around school safety and dealings with students are already covered by district procedures and state law.
Safety threats from fights and unruly students were among the grievances teachers aired during a March 12 board listening session.
With distance learning now underway, teachers “are being extremely innovative and imaginative in their instruction right now,” Drugge said. “Their hearts are breaking that they can’t see their students in person, but they are finding ways to maintain their relationships with their students and families.”
Teachers are collaborating across grade levels and departments in new ways to meet students’ needs, she said.
“We hope the School Board and administration of ISD 191 remember what we are doing right now when we head back to the table again; our new current contract expires already in about 16 months — June of 2021,” Drugge said.
