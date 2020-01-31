Mediation scheduled
Teachers are growing impatient with negotiations on a new contract in School District 191.
Union and district negotiators have yet to agree on salary and other issues, Burnsville Education Association President Wendy Drugge said Jan. 31.
About 160 teachers marked their 207th day without a contract by attending a Jan. 23 listening session and meeting of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board. That’s about a quarter of the union’s membership, Drugge said.
State union President Denise Specht of Education Minnesota joined the gathering, along with District 56A state Rep. Hunter Cantrell, DFL-Savage, a Burnsville High School graduate, and Lindsey Port, one of three DFL candidates for the District 56 Senate nomination, Drugge said.
“With upcoming building closures, attendance boundary changes and shifts for staff, the Burnsville Education Association would like our contract settled,” Drugge said. “There is enough going on that is unsettling.”
The two sides have a tentative settlement on health insurance but are divided on salary, she said.
The district is offering a 0.75 percent salary-schedule increase in each year of the two-year contract, which runs from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2021.
“That’s well below the state average right now. The state schedule increases are coming in around 2.1 and 2.1,” Drugge said, calling for a “fair and competitive contract.”
The district says its proposed salary and benefits package totals $4.74 million, a 6.6 percent increase. The board opened negotiations by declaring a goal of not exceeding 6.5 percent.
The district faces a deficit of more than $5 million for fiscal year 2020, after making budget cuts of more than $6 million in the spring of 2019, said district negotiators’ September statement.
“Over the past four years enrollment has dropped by nearly 1,000 students,” it said. “The revenue generated by students has declined over 10 percent while salaries have increased by 8 percent over the same time period.”
The two sides have met 12 times. In December the BEA filed for mediation, scheduled to begin Feb. 12. Drugge said she hopes to schedule another meeting with the district before then.
The BEA opened negotiations by proposing, for the first time, contract language addressing teacher safety.
Proposals included not expecting teachers to intervene physically to break up fights and allowing teachers to refuse to restrain students — even when directed by an administrator — if they reasonably fear for their safety.
District negotiators objected, saying district and teacher responsibilities for safety and dealing with students are already covered by district procedures and state law.
