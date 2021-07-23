Committee will study ways to attract, keep teachers of color
A brisk round of negotiations has produced a new teacher contract in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
In contrast with past negotiations, the district and the teachers union reached a tentative agreement before the current two-year contract expired on June 30.
Teachers voted their approval on July 13. The School Board approved the 2021-23 contract at a July 19 special meeting.
The contract gives teachers salary-schedule increases of 1.95% each year, said Wendy Drugge, president of the Burnsville Education Association, which represents about 600 employees. It raises the district’s match to teachers’ 403(b) retirement accounts for the first time since 2014, she said. The increase is $500, according to the district.
“This also allows us to start the school year without also trying to negotiate a contract,” Drugge said.
Despite the early settlement, “significant issues remain which will need to be addressed in the future,” she said.
The contract adds $6.1 million in pay and benefits over two years, for a total package increase of 6.5%, the district said. The average pay and benefit increase per full-time employee is about $4,850 per year, it said.
Negotiators met five times beginning in May and reached a tentative settlement on June 21, Drugge said. An earlier start than in past rounds contributed to the early settlement, she said.
Board Chair Eric Miller praised the swift conclusion.
“This is probably the first time I’ve been sitting up here at this table that I haven’t had to take some time off from work for extra time involved, so this is fantastic,” he said July 19.
In a district press release, he said the contract “keeps us competitive with neighboring districts and shows a commitment from everyone to diversifying our teaching staff to better serve our students.”
The union and district are committed to recruiting and retaining teachers of color, says a memorandum of understanding within the contract. The union and district will appoint a joint committee to study options.
In recent years board members have voiced frustration that sought-after younger teachers of color are vulnerable to dismissal through unrequested leaves of absence.
The committee will study recruitment and retention options available within state and federal law, according to Board Member Abigail Alt.
“I’m particularly pleased that we were able to find partnership language around retaining staff of color and finding the strategies to implement retention within the means that are at our disposal,” she said.
The 2021 Legislature appropriated funds for recruitment and retention, Drugge said. “I’m hoping that the district will be able to secure funds that will help us roll out the work of the future committee,” she said.
In the previous round of negotiations District 191 was one of the last in the metro area to reach a 2019-21 contract. The BEA said at the time the onset of COVID-19 prompted an abrupt settlement. That tentative agreement was announced on March 16, 2020 — the first day of COVID-19 school closings.
Clerical contract
The board also approved July 19 a 2021-23 contract with district clerical employees. The total package increase is 3.93%, according to the district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.