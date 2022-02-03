Support available in District 191
“Burnout cascade” and “secondary traumatic stress” are terms showing up in research on effects of the pandemic on teachers.
A cascade of stress and exhaustion can lead to classroom conflict, poor problem-solving, poor teacher reaction to student behavior and, in turn, more of the same behavior, said Dana Thompson, special education supervisor in School District 191.
Teachers experience secondary traumatic stress by absorbing the traumas of their students while dealing with their own — “compassion fatigue,” Thompson said.
The district has mental health support available for teachers and students, she told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board Jan. 27.
“Research shows staff well-being has direct impact on student achievement,” Thompson said.
A national survey from the Mission Square Research Institute shows how shifting learning models and other complications of COVID-19 are affecting the profession.
Twenty-seven percent of teachers self-reported symptoms consistent with clinical depression, Thompson said. Thirty-seven percent reported symptoms consistent with generalized anxiety.
Fifty-three percent said they are thinking of leaving the profession — more now than before the pandemic, Thompson said. Thirty-nine percent of K-12 employees reported working more hours than before the pandemic. They were “significantly more likely” to perceive themselves at risk of exposure to COVID-19 than other government employees, she said. And six of 10 reported their families have suffered negative financial impacts.
The top three reasons for the heavier workload are the extra work involved in remote teaching, social distancing protocols and an increase in meetings with parents and students, according to a district report.
Nineteen percent of teachers said they started or increased alcohol use to cope with pandemic stress, Thompson said.
“Self-care needs to be built into the culture of the school,” said Thompson, a certified school psychologist.
During the pandemic the district has tried to reduce teacher time commitments by limiting new initiatives to what the staff could handle, she said.
“Some could be paused, some could be adjusted and some needed to continue moving forward,” Thompson said.
Teachers have access to mental health and counseling services as well as restorative circles during and after school meetings.
“Most visibly,” they see other district staffers covering some of their duties when schools are short-staffed, Thompson said. Teachers say it’s important to see administrators filling in the classroom, during lunch and even at the front desk, she said.
“We’re all in this together,” she said.
Positive affirmations help, such as notes and treats in mailboxes, potluck breakfasts and time and space to recharge, said Megan Gauer-Kloos, school social worker at Hidden Valley Elementary.
“School efforts toward creating a positive culture and climate are especially robust,” she said.
Improving numbers for staff and students
The district is reporting encouraging staff and student attendance numbers as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations drop statewide and the omicron surge in Minnesota begins to fade.
Assistant Superintendent Brian Gersich told the School Board Jan. 27 that in prior weeks, requests for substitutes because of teacher absences ranged from 56 to 75 daily.
“Over the last week that’s been in the 30s, with a range of about 31 to 36,” he said.
In previous weeks about half of the requests were filled, compared with about 65% now, Gersich said. Other district staffers fill remaining classroom gaps, he said.
Student absentee rates of 13% to 14% have dropped into the single digits, Gersich said.
For the entire school year, the district has been informed of 276 positive COVID cases among staff, 191 of which led to contract-tracing investigations and were reported to the Minnesota Department of Health, said Bernie Bien, the district’s lead licensed school nurse.
Among students, there have been 1,278 positive cases resulting in 672 investigations, she said.
The current week’s positive cases thus far numbered 68, with 42 investigations, Bien said. The count was 285 during the week of the board’s last meeting on Jan. 13, she said.
“So we are seeing a significant decrease in our cases,” Bien said.
