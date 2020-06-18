Superintendent meets, exceeds expectations

Theresa Battle’s first year eventful
In her first year on the job, School District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle met or exceeded performance goals set by the School Board while successfully leading the district through a turbulent time, the board said.
Board Vice Chair Eric Miller reported June 11 on Battle’s first annual job review, which members held in closed session on May 28.
During her first year the board closed three schools, changed attendance boundaries and abruptly shifted to distance learning when the pandemic hit. Battle faced “challenges that superintendents might more typically face over the course of a decade,” Miller said in a statement.
“The board knows that her calm leadership, values-driven decision-making and commitment to community engagement were essential for that success,” he said.
Battle exceeded expectations for three district-specific personal goals: providing leadership to strengthen school-community relations; providing leadership to “align resources to strategic direction, maximize use of school district resources and garner external grants”; and increasing her knowledge of state financial reporting requirements for schools.
Battle met expectations for four goals: collaborating with the board and improving information and guidance for board decisions; providing leadership to increase student achievement, close gaps and refine the district’s World’s Best Workforce and Achievement and Integration plans; providing leadership showing a commitment to the “highest standards of ethical and professional behavior, including courage and integrity” and creating a climate of high expectations and cultural competency among employees; and increasing her knowledge to “have a highly collaborative” relationship with board members.
The board also measured Battle’s performance on 25 superintendent standards set by the Minnesota School Boards Association. Her score was 3.3 out of a possible 4.
The board was expected to review Battle’s personal goals for the coming year June 18. Launching the Pathways model in the elementary schools next year and improving cultural competency in the diverse district are expected to be among them.
“That Pathways — that’s clearly what we’re unfolding next year,” Board Member DeeDee Currier said. “A strong goal around that would give me confidence.”
Diversity is an important issue, “especially given recent racist events,” Board Chair Abagail Alt said.
Battle said she’s also interested in the branding and marketing campaign the district is launching in an effort to retain students.
Battle came to Burnsville-Eagan-Savage from the St. Paul Public Schools, where she worked as a teacher and administrator for 28 years over two tenures. She left St. Paul as an assistant superintendent in charge of 14 secondary schools.
She replaced Joe Gothard, who left 191 to become St. Paul’s superintendent.
