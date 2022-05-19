Superintendent bullish on the state of District 191

Battle in discussion on new contract
School District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle will have no shortage of material for her annual State of the District address on Monday, May 23.
Positive community survey results, a new round of program grants, the successful launch of the district’s Virtual Academy and collaboration with the teachers union on ways to attract and retain staff members of color are topics viewers might hear in the online address.
Nearly three years into her tenure, the former longtime St. Paul Public Schools administrator is also looking at her own future in District 191.
“I hope to continue,” said Battle, who is in discussion with members of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board on a new contract. Her current three-year contract expires in July.
After leading the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and the return to in-person learning and watching enrollment continue to drop each year, Battle sees bright spots ahead.
In a new community survey, 92% of respondents rated the district’s handling of the pandemic as good or excellent.
“And 90% of parents said they’re proud of 191,” Battle said in an interview May 13.
On enrollment, time will tell — but officials say as of this week, the district is making up ground in the crucial kindergarten tally. Thus far, next year’s enrollment is 385 students, 40 more than last year at this time. That puts the district on pace to regain its typical kindergarten enrollment of about 660 at the beginning of the year, compared with about 620 the last two years.
“It’s at kindergarten we want to be strong,” Battle said. “We (also) want the transition from fifth to sixth, and we definitely want to get more ninth graders.”
Enrollment in the online Virtual Academy — which debuted this year after the district adapted to distance learning — has exceeded officials’ expectations. Some of the students have open-enrolled into the program from other districts.
Battle said she’s excited about a program beginning next year that will give Burnsville High School students the opportunity to earn an associate degree on campus. The program, a partnership with Inver Hills Community College, is among the new initiatives to be funded through $1.1 million in grants recently awarded to the district by the Minnesota Department of Education.
“We’re getting money because people see we’re doing great things,” Battle said.
The district also received grants to encourage more students to go into teaching. Funding will include $6,000 scholarships for up to 50 students who enroll in teacher prep programs and support for the high school’s education Pathway. The district’s academic Pathways promote exploration of careers and further education in fields of study.
The district wants to promote homegrown teachers from its own racially diverse student body.
“We want to diversify” the staff, Battle said. “Well, the high school students sitting at Burnsville High School or Burnsville Alternative, they are the diversity that we want. We had a Future Teachers Club. We’ve turned that into a whole Pathway, and we’ve garnered support for that. So we’re growing our own from our high school students to come back and teach for us.”
The district’s last teacher contract produced an agreement between the Burnsville Education Association and the School Board to study ways to recruit and retain teachers of color. Teachers of color comprise 4% of the staff in a district with 67% students of color.
A committee will begin the work in June, Battle said. It will include surveying the district’s teachers of color, she said.
“This agreement was (the teachers union) saying, we’re in — we understand the importance,” she said.
Battle’s experience in school was different than what most Minnesota kids experience.
“My kindergarten teacher was Black,” said Battle, who grew up in Philadelphia. “And my eighth grade teacher was a Black male teacher. And in high school I had teachers from various backgrounds: Jewish, Italian, Black. And so moving to Minnesota, I had to really listen and understand that some of our kids of color in their entire educational career would never have a teacher that looked like them.”
The State of the District address will be streamed at 1 p.m. May 23 on the district YouTube channel, www.isd191.org/youtube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.