Summer programming expanded its footprint in District 191

It’s been a summer of firsts for 5-year-old Jorja Voth.
She had her first experience in elementary school. Her first ride on a school bus. Her first field trip. It was her first time wearing a mask in a classroom. She even found a favorite new food.
“I can’t get her to eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich at home, but she picked one every day for lunch,” said Jorja’s mother, Bethany Voth.
Jorja attended the six-week Kindergarten Jumpstart program at Vista View Elementary in Burnsville, where she’ll begin kindergarten in September.
The preparatory program was part of an unusually busy summer in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191, which offered expanded summer programs because of demand, student learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic and extra pots of funding from Congress and the state Legislature.
“We had higher demand,” said Jason Sellers, director of District 191 Community Education, which oversees summer programs. “We knew we needed to help students accelerate their learning because of the disruption that has happened over the last year and a half. Our No. 1 goal was to respond to family need.”
The in-person programming, which replaced last year’s virtual version, also aimed to tend to students’ social-emotional needs “and ultimately in the summer, to bring the fun,” Sellers said.
The district’s core summer academic program for students who have completed kindergarten through seventh grade drew more than 1,800 students, compared with 1,300 two summers ago before the pandemic, Sellers said. Special education was integrated into the programs offered at Vista View and Hidden Valley elementaries and Eagle Ridge Middle School, he said.
“We had parents say, ‘I’m tired of the Chromebooks, I’m tired of the virtual, I want my kid in school,’ ” Sellers said.
The district also added a session of the full-day Kindergarten Jumpstart concurrent with summer programs for kindergartners and first-graders at Vista View, which ended July 29.
That meant Jorja Voth got to ride the same bus with the older students and go on the same four field trips, including visits to
the Crayola Experience at the Mall of America and the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge.
“It was great for the pre-K students to be with the kindergarten and first graders, just developmentally and cognitively,” Sellers said.
Bethany Voth, who works in the district’s finance office, said her daughter attended the district’s voluntary pre-K program at age 4. She said that left her on a waiting list for Kindergarten Jumpstart, which targets students with limited preschool experiences.
But when the district added a session at Vista View to the already planned session at Sky Oaks Elementary, a spot opened. Vista View was added as a second elementary site for summer programs because of high demand.
Along with learning school rituals such as hand-washing and picking her lunch entree, Jorja got a head start on academics.
“She’s pointing out all of the letters that we have around the house,” her mother said. “And she didn’t necessarily get that individual letter exposure in preschool. They certainly discussed it, but they didn’t learn quite as much. Even though this is only a jumpstart to kindergarten, they still wrap the academics in there very well.”
The three K-seven buildings were well used as the district expanded its summer footprint.
“It was kind of a blessing that we had the demand and kind of a blessing that we had to practice social distancing, because that allowed us to open up more programming for more students integrated into what we already do,” Sellers said.
In the grade-level courses the district added extra teachers (including English as a second language teachers) and cultural liaisons, Sellers said. Busing eligibility was expanded so most students could ride.
“That was very important to a lot of families,” he said.
At the secondary level, the district was on pace to award more than 400 credits in the high school Credit Recovery summer program, an increase from recent years, Sellers said.
“We knew we had a lot of students who were credit-deficient,” he said.
About 60 incoming ninth graders in the STEM Success Academy earned another 70 to 80 credits, Sellers said.
Summer programming included another COVID-19 twist: district-paid tuition for nondistrict programs such as the Ninja Warrior camp and gymnastics school Bethany Voth’s son Oliver has enjoyed.
The incoming Vista View second-grader has “developed a couple of callouses on his hands now from using the bars,” Voth said. “He has had a really great experience there.”
The tuition is part of the wave of pandemic relief funding to schools.
“The superintendent, the governor and the Legislature, along with our district and particularly Community Education, worked hard to provide as many opportunities for as many students and families as we possibly could,” Sellers said.
At the federal level, the district is eligible for $16.1 million from the American Rescue Plan, the latest round of pandemic relief approved by Congress. Schools have until Sept. 30, 2024, to spend it.
Sellers said the district aims to maintain high levels of summer programming after pandemic funding expires.
