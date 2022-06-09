Student will be first in family to attend college

Stickney is AVID success story
Katelyn Stickney, a member of the Burnsville High School Class of 2022, has had recurring dialogues about college.
One is with herself: Stickney decided long ago she’d be the first in her family to attend. Others are with instructors and classmates in AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), a college prep program offered at BHS that has helped propel many first-generation college students.
Other dialogues, Stickney said, are with her parents — both successful retail managers who nevertheless have had what-if moments about not getting a college degree.
“I feel like there has been a little pressure that’s been driving me to the finish line,” said Stickney, one of five siblings in her family. “I just use it as kind of motivation, me being the first one.”
Stickney is an AVID success story, one of two students who spoke at BHS’ AVID-completion ceremony in May. She’s taken the AVID class every year since 10th grade. After also taking exploratory coursework in the school’s Health Sciences and Human Services career Pathway, Stickney plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities next year and major in psychology. After finishing her bachelor’s degree, Stickney said she plans to study physical or occupational therapy.
“I’ve always had my mind set on going to college, since I would be the first one in my family to go to college,” the Burnsville resident said. “I’ve always had my mind set throughout high school on what college I was going to go to, but I was just confused because my parents never went through that journey, so I was kind of on my own.”
Her options weren’t readily apparent when she came to BHS in ninth grade. After attending Sioux Trail and Rahn elementaries in District 191, Stickney spent her middle school years in Belle Plaine.
She heard about the AVID elective class from friends and was exposed to the discipline of Cornell note-taking — a rudiment of AVID skills instruction — in a geometry class taught by BHS teacher Jenna Gomer-Weyh, who has also taught AVID.
“I signed up (for AVID) in 10th grade in the fall, and I’ve been in it ever since,” Stickney said.
The class is a single period but instructors help students map out their high school careers, she said.
“They do try to get us to do honors classes if we feel like that’s best for us,” Stickney said. “We kind of go through our schedules for the upcoming year together, and we really focus on the Pathways programs our school offers.”
While BHS applies AVID principles throughout its curriculum, students in the AVID class receive focused instruction on getting to and thriving in college.
“Each year we kind of tackle a different thing,” Stickney said. “In 11th grade we were focusing on ACT prep, so they helped us with that. This year we were focused on college prep and getting into colleges, getting scholarships, applying to colleges.”
School hasn’t always been seamless for Stickney. She said ninth grade was a struggle because she was coming from the much smaller setting in Belle Plaine, and her parents were divorcing.
She took the intimidating step of joining Burnsville’s speech team.
“It did help me come out of my shell my ninth grade year,” Stickney said. “That’s a big part of me.”
She also has a demanding work schedule. Stickney works up to 25 hours a week for Ulta Beauty at the Apple Valley Target store. Her summer schedule is 35 hours a week.
And as the oldest girl in the family, she said she spends a lot of time caring for siblings — which was especially stressful during distance learning.
“Being stuck in the house with a lot of kids is very overwhelming, especially with school,” said Stickney, who appreciated the eventual respite of hybrid learning before school reopened full time in her senior year.
Her sister, Samantha, who will be a BHS sophomore next year, is the next member of the family to join AVID.
“I made her sign up for it,” Stickney said. “It really helped me.”
