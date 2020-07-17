Student captures her life thus far in two-minute video essay

Award, BHS class fuel film ambitions
Why is continuing her education after Burnsville High School important to Lesly Rodriguez?
The answer — and more about her life — is packed into a two-minute video she produced and narrated for the National Association of College Admissions Counseling’s 2020 Student Video Essay Contest.
“Being the first kid in my family to soon go off to college is a big deal, not only for me, knowing that I will soon begin a new chapter in my life, but to my family as well,” Rodriguez said in the video. “My parents couldn’t make it past sophomore year of high school due to the lack of education in Mexico, so to see their daughter making it past what they couldn’t, it sure makes them proud.”
The Burnsville resident was one of six winners in the video contest, open to high school juniors and seniors and community college students in Minnesota. She earned a $1,000 scholarship.
And though she has a year of high school left to go, Rodriguez, 17, knows how she wants to spend the money — studying cinematography at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s highly reputed film school.
As a BHS freshman she took the school’s Introduction to Media Production class and worked on the Blaze Weekly, the student news broadcast.
She found that her favorite place was behind the camera.
In the first semester of her junior year, Rodriguez took Media Production and Film as Literature, a new class taught by Sheana Eggers.
“She was really enthusiastic,” Rodriguez said in an interview. “I love the way that she taught. ... Whenever it came to a project, she made sure it was something we’d enjoy doing, and she always asked for feedback.”
Rodriguez’s final project earned plaudits from classmates during the semester-ending film festival.
“Everybody kept talking about how good it was,” said Rodriguez, who has discovered a knack for improvising shots and the realization that creativity trumps the quality of your equipment.
“What I was talking about in the film was appreciating the moment and appreciating where you’re at and not letting the worries of the past and the future ruin where you’re at right now,” said the daughter of Reyes Rodriguez Beltran and Desi Ruelas.
She discovered her passion for film at a low point, after being diagnosed as a freshman with major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder.
“I noticed my symptoms around eighth grade, but didn’t really pay much attention to them,” Rodriguez said. “I just thought it was normal. It wasn’t until some more personal things happened that led me to starting therapy.”
Secure in the knowledge that “it’s OK not to be OK,” she is continuing therapy.
“I think I need it,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a long process. It’s normal.”
She discusses the disorders and her climb to better mental health in the award-winning video essay — a serious yet breezy take on her life from the family dinner table to the skating rink and a host of other scenes skillfully edited together.
Rodriguez said she’d like to someday affect change in the film industry.
“I want to bring better representation for the Latinx community,” because “it’s not represented as accurately as people think,” she said.
For example, lots of shows depict Hispanic youth talking to their parents in English, Rodriguez said.
“I talk to my parents in Spanish all the time, and so do a lot of my friends,” she said. “It’s always Spanish at home.”
