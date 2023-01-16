Burnsville will be the site of the first Steak and Ale restaurant in a revival of the affordable-steakhouse chain that went bankrupt in 2008, its parent company announced last week.
The location wasn’t specified in a news release from Dallas, Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Bennigan’s, Bennigan’s On The Fly and Steak and Ale — restaurant brands with nostalgic appeal.
The Burnsville restaurant is projected to open this summer or fall, Legendary said. It‘s part of a deal that will will bring 15 new locations of the brands to markets throughout the United States, the company said.
“The revival of Steak and Ale has truly been a labor of love for our team, and while we were eager to reintroduce the brand, we understood the importance of finding the ideal partner first,” said Paul Mangiamele, chairman and CEO of Legendary Restaurant Brands.
The partner is Endeavor Properties, which holds exclusive rights for expansion of the brands in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota, the news release said.
Endeavor understands “how much our loyal guests miss the polished casual steakhouses and the value-driven, family-friendly food and service at Steak and Ale, just as they long for the signature Bennigan’s menu and memorable dining experiences,” Mangiamele said.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Paul and his team to bring these iconic and successful brands to guests across the Midwest who have been clamoring for their return,” said Endeavor CEO and President Roy Arnold. “We’re confident that the unique, nostalgic appeal of Steak and Ale and Bennigan’s, coupled with our expertise in franchise development, will be a powerful combination that’s perfectly suited to win in today’s competitive dining landscape.”
Steak and Ale is “another American Original poised for a triumphant return,” the news release saidl “ Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.”
Founded in Dallas in 1966, Steak and Ale closed its last 58 locations in July 2008 as part of a Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding.
In 2013, Mangiamele, then the CEO of Bennigan’s, announced that Steak and Ale would be part of a Bennigan’s comeback concept. He acquired the Steak and Ale brand and recipes and formed Legendary Restaurant Brands in 2015.
