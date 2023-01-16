Burnsville will be the site of the first Steak and Ale restaurant in a revival of the affordable-steakhouse chain that went bankrupt in 2008, its parent company announced last week.

The location wasn’t specified in a news release from Dallas, Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Bennigan’s, Bennigan’s On The Fly and Steak and Ale — restaurant brands with nostalgic appeal.

