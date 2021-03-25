State of City address returns to Ames Center

‘Exciting times’ ahead, mayor says
Dark for a good portion of 2020, the Ames Center was back to hosting one of its annual events this month — Burnsville’s State of the City address.
Speaking March 17 to a socially distanced audience, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said seeing the city’s performing arts venue “filled with light and hope today” portends “exciting times yet to come.”
The address, sponsored by the city and the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce, included many references to a year of COVID-19.
“2020 challenged the city in ways we could never have dreamed of,” said Kautz, Burnsville’s mayor since 1995. “It challenged all of us in every facet of our lives. It altered the way we worked and communicated. It changed the way we spent our time with friends and family. It tested our resiliency. And it tested what is fair and just.”
When the pandemic hit, city staffers quickly pivoted to holding virtual City Council and committee meetings, Kautz said.
“It was important to us that we remained accessible and transparent,” she said. “Things we learned during this transition will no doubt improve the way we communicate going forward.”
Staffers “amped up our use of social media to inform and engage.” Public events were “reimagined” to provide “different kinds of fun.”
“Our teams put together drive-in movies and concerts, and other outdoor events to keep people connected and feel some semblance of normality,” Kautz said.
The City Council set aside $2 million of Burnsville’s CARES Act funding for local businesses — a bigger percentage of its federal pandemic relief than any city in the region provided, she said. Grants went to more than 116 businesses and nonprofits, including M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, Kautz said.
“We also worked with Dakota County to make sure that our businesses could access their CARES funding,” she said.
Providing public safety “was hard in 2020, but our team also worked to find and bring joy to others during this time,” Kautz said. “We saw faces of wonder and excitement as our police and firefighters surprised kids on their birthday with a drive-by parade. Special events like a sidewalk dance party delighted our neighborhoods.”
Work in progress
The city broke ground last year on a new Fire Station 1, which will improve public safety and provide “state of the art tools to keep our first responders safe on the job,” Kautz said.
A new “first responders unit” was launched in 2021 to “proactively address mental health-related calls,” she said.
“We want to extend our values of respect and belonging through the development of this unit,” the mayor said.
The Police Accountability Act passed by the Minnesota Legislature last year “continues to be front and center,” Kautz said. “We are committed to continually reviewing police policies and compliance.”
The Police Department deployed 80 new body cameras in early 2020, she said, adding that Burnsville was the first city in Minnesota and second in the nation to deploy body cameras, more than 15 years ago.
The city continues to push for special legislation allowing neighboring cities to create consolidated “fire protection districts” for fire and emergency medical services, Kautz said.
“The consolidation would eliminate duplication, but most importantly, it would help our first responders to serve our residents better and address the rise in calls,” she said.
Burnsville’s diverse housing stock continues to grow, with more than 500 new units now in the permitting phase, Kautz said.
“Taxable market values have increased across all sectors, but especially with new multifamily developments,” she said. “Once the new multifamily developments come online, the new tax value is estimated to be $78.6 million in 2022.”
The city is committed to successfully redeveloping Burnsville Center, half of which is now owned by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group, Kautz said.
“We are working collaboratively to move toward the Center Village concept with mixed uses of housing, hotels and entertainment,” she said. “We have prioritized this area for a tax-increment financing, or TIF, district, and are currently working to get legislative approval.”
The Freeway Landfill and Dump in Burnsville is “not a new issue,” and the city remains determined to “remediate” the properties along Interstate 35W to “protect the environment, drinking water supply and the Minnesota River,” Kautz said. “The city is supporting efforts for nonbonded state funding allocated for remediation. This solution benefits the city and benefits the entire state by allowing for meaningful redevelopment opportunities.”
The city’s sustainability efforts led to a “big win” in 2021 — a $125,000 grant from the U.S. Conference of Mayors to expand access to locally grown food, she said.
The Grow Burnsville program will include planting of a public “food forest” and a Community and Market Garden, Kautz said.
“The grant will be used for creating opportunities for healthy eating for the city’s most vulnerable residents: families in poverty, families with nutrition access limitations, and families underserved by park spaces,” Kautz said.
On transportation, the city is “embarking on a multimodal study to understand how to move people in better and different ways around the community,” she said.
The city is working with the YMCA and its Equity Innovation program to “examine equity in the way we serve our residents, from policing to policy,” Kautz said. “We look forward to inviting the community into inclusion and diversity conversations in 2021.”
She closed with a nod to residents Ben and Shannon Honken, who won a city songwriting contest around the theme “You Belong Here,” the city’s branding slogan. A Burnsville Community Television music video of the song, which was professionally recorded at The GARAGE in Burnsville, was played.
