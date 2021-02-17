Board eyes some reserve spending as cuts loom
School District 191 officials say too little is known about revenue for the coming school year to hone in on the size of pending budget cuts.
But solving a 2021-22 shortfall will likely require staff and program cuts, class-size changes and use of fund reserves, Lisa Rider, director of business services, told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board Feb. 11.
“That’s kind of what we’re talking about — some type of a combination of all those things,” Rider said.
Unknown is the size of a second round of federal coronavirus relief funds for schools and the exact uses allowed local districts. The district has already been granted $4.22 million, reflected in this year’s budget.
Also unknown is the size of any state funding increase for schools over the next two years.
A baseline projection with no increase in state or federal funding shows a $9.33 million gap next year between general fund revenue of $122.45 million and spending of $131.78 million.
The projection also shows a year-end unassigned balance of 3.02 percent of total general fund expenditures.
That’s far below the 8 percent called for in district policy and the 6 percent board members agreed on Feb. 11 to aim for in 2021-22.
Simply carried forward with no adjustments, the projected deficit in 2022-23 falls to $15.26 million, and the unassigned balance to minus 7.65 percent.
“It’s not even a reality to go below zero,” Board Chair Eric Miller said. “That’s our challenge in front of us.”
It appears the district is in line for another $5.4 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund approved by Congress as part of the CARES Act, Rider said.
The “supplant and supplement” rule that typically restricts the uses of federal funds by other government entities does not apply to the ESSER funds, Rider said.
Gov. Tim Walz has proposed per-pupil funding increases of 1 percent and 2.5 percent for the next two years. A 1 percent increase would add $547,491 in revenue, Rider said. The Legislature is in session until at least May 17.
“While I appreciate the governor’s initial proposal of the 1 percent and the two and a half, I would be very surprised if we landed anywhere near that, and I don’t know that as a board, it would be fiscally wise for us to plan for that,” Board Member Abigail Alt said.
Officials project enrollment to fall by 331 students next year, to 7,311 at year’s end. Taken together, the students generate about $11,572 each. The lost revenue exceeds the $993,000 savings the district projects in “right-sizing” to reflect the lower enrollment.
“It’s pretty much consistent attrition at this time,” Human Resources Director Stacey Sovine said of the district’s long enrollment decline.
Revenue has taken a hit of about $2 million in compensatory aid for students eligible for free or discounted meals. The district suffered a “double whammy” of lower enrollment and a reduction in families registering, Rider said.
Some families eligible for meals who have chosen all online learning through the district’s Virtual Academy may not have signed up, Board Member Lesley Chester said.
“Yes, I think that could be a real possibility for us,” Rider said. “A new norm.”
Walz’s budget includes some extra money for districts that have suffered enrollment loss during the pandemic, but “he’s not totally holding us harmless,” Superintendent Theresa Battle said.
Miller said the board will face decisions on cutting programs that are difficult to restore once they’re gone. Using fund reserves may prolong a program for a year, but “sometimes you just have to take a pill and swallow it,” Miller said.
Following meetings and feedback, an initial list of budget adjustments is expected at the Feb. 25 board meeting.
Battle will present her recommendation on March 11. The board will adopt the budget in June.
