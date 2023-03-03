Squires was south metro’s music man

Directed BHS choirs for 35 years, founded community choir
Loren Squires, who directed Burnsville High School choirs for 35 years and founded a still-thriving south metro community choir after retiring, died Feb. 22 in Carver, Minnesota. He was 87.
Squires asked much of his students and gave of himself in return, admirers say. As a music educator he spoke of invoking a higher power.
“My work with the students was putting the students together with the music, and it was a mission for me as if it were a ministry,” Squires said in a 2016 interview with Sun Thisweek. “It was about God and music and students.”
Former students held an all-class alumni concert and tribute to Squires on Aug. 6, 2016, at St. James Lutheran Church in Burnsville.
“He would talk about God in the music,” one of the organizers, Jennifer Molohon Mahler, said at the time. The 1973 BHS graduate went on to teach voice in the Music Preparatory Division of Texas Christian University.
“It was really just life-changing the way he presented it all,” Molohon Mahler said. “I carry that love of music in my teaching.”
Squires was a “sweet guy” who could be stern in his expectations, another organizer said at the time. 1990 graduate Amy Kutz eventually married a fellow BHS choir alumnus and said her experience in choir was part of the glue that stuck from her high school days.
“He was very important in my life,” she said of Squires. “And wherever life took me, I’ve always tried to come back to the music and the people that I met in that group.”
Squires “loved what music could do for people and enjoyed sharing it,” Eric Reynolds wrote in Squires’ online funeral guestbook.
“As (a) Burnsville Choir rat from the mid-1980s, I remember him as demanding, loving, and passionate,” Reynolds wrote. “He set a high bar for excellence and was unafraid to insert himself into the daily affairs of students. He was inexhaustible and persnickety. Bless his life and the people he touched.”
Squires directed BHS choirs from 1962 to 1997. Burnsville still had a small-town feel when he arrived after teaching both band and choir in Elizabeth, Illinois, and Grove City, Minnesota, Squires said in 2016. He started in Burnsville with a choir of 25 girls and five boys.
“I hunted pheasants where the football practice field is now,” he recalled.
The school had a single choir until 1973 when, with more than 100 students, Squires divided them into two groups. By the time he retired there were 240 singers divided into four choirs: the Chamber Chorale, the most select group; the Choraliers, the largest group; the Treble Choir; and the jazz group Freestyle.
1973 was “one of my best years,” Squires said. “I had two young ladies in the choir who had perfect pitch. We didn’t need an instrument to give us our pitches for the choir.”
His choirs “consistently got fine ratings in state competitions,” Squires said. He said one of his students from the 1970s, Mark Thomsen, became a professional opera singer who performed Gaetano Donizetti’s “The Elixir of Love” at the famed La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy.
“Part of that success is, eight times we took students to Europe on a concert tour,” Squires said. “Once we started doing it, we decided to do it every three years so that the persons who came in in the 10th grade would have one of the years that would be offered. That was a very high point of all of our lives.”
He bonded with students, some more deeply than others.
“Many of the students that had family problems or problems with the law and situations that really troubled them, they would come to me,” Squires said. “Students came to my house. We did parties together. It wasn’t just learning music and giving concerts — it was like family.”
Lasting influence
After retiring Squires founded the South Metro Chorale, a community choir. He led it for 13 years, retiring from active directing in 2010.
Squires moved with wife Linda to Bigfork, Minnesota, in 2011 when she retired from a 35-year career teaching elementary school music in Shakopee. Linda died of COVID-19 in November 2021.
While living in Bigfork, Loren Squires was musical director for two years for the Mississippi Melodie Showboat docked at Grand Rapids. He also worked with the Grand Rapids Players as a music director, choral director and pit orchestra director.
Squires was a former assistant director of the Bach Society Chorus and a member of the Minnesota Chorale, according to the South Metro Chorale, which named him its “founding director emeritus.” Squires has directed choirs at five area churches and was a professor of music at North Central University, according to the South Metro Chorale website.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 4, at 11 a.m. at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9600 163rd St. W., Lakeville. Friends and family are invited to gather an hour before the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Staples, Minnesota.
