Squires was south metro’s music man

Burnsville Historical Society archives

Loren Squires directs Burnsville High School singers in 1978.

Directed BHS choirs for 35 years, founded community choir 

Loren Squires, who directed Burnsville High School choirs for 35 years and founded a still-thriving south metro community choir after retiring, died Feb. 22 in Carver, Minnesota. He was 87.

