Sprawling condo complex seeks ‘last resort financing’ through city

Needed rehab at Ridgeview could reach $16 million
The homeowners association of Ridgeview Condominiums in Burnsville is seeking city financing to fund an estimated $12 million to $16 million in badly needed rehabilitation.
Two banks have rejected loan applications from the sprawling, 402-unit complex built in the 1970s and prominently located west of Nicollet Avenue and south of Burnsville Parkway.
The association got the answer it was looking for at a City Council work session Tuesday. Council members endorsed creation of a Housing Improvement Area for Ridgeview under a 16-year-old city policy allowing the city to create HIAs and use its bonding authority to finance improvements for private townhomes and condo neighborhoods.
HIA authority, which is described in state law and which the council approved in 2004, hasn’t been used in Burnsville, though some homeowners associations have inquired about it, according to Assistant Community Development Director Regina Dean.
Under the policy, at least 51% of homeowners must give their approval for an HIA via petition. Owners repay the city loan through assessments on their units collected with their property taxes.
HIA funding is “last resort financing,” and applicants must show that at least two lenders have turned them down, the policy says.
Estimated rehab costs are $30,000 to $40,000 a unit at Ridgeview, where the average sale price is $100,000, according to Douglas Strandness, a multifamily housing consultant hired by the Ridgeview Homeowners Association. Most units are 950 square feet with two bedrooms and one bathroom, Strandness said.
“It is in rough shape,” Council Member Dan Kealey said. “They need a big HGTV makeover in a bad way on the outside. If this tool can get them there, that is a huge impact for the owners, for the area, for the city. There’s a lot of condos in this complex. It’s pretty big.”
Said Mayor Elizabeth Kautz: “I’ve walked the property, and it is not very good. We all saw the pictures. It needs to be improved.”
Though the petition process hasn’t begun, Strandness said his talks with owners and association board members suggest approval is “widespread.”
“Because the people that live there are saying we cannot continue living like this,” he said.
Buildings, private streets and roads and common-area facilities all need work, Strandness said.
“The biggest thing they have not done is fund their replacement reserve,” he told the council. “Because with buildings, there’s day-to-day maintenance, but then periodically you’ve got to replace roofs and exteriors and redo your roadways. That’s not what they’ve been funding. Unfortunately, it’s way too easy for condominium associations to slide into this.”
The improvements would improve curb appeal and make Ridgeview more attractive to prospective unit buyers, Strandness wrote in a letter to the city.
“Based on my experience with similar projects, the resale values of the units would increase by 25% to 50%,” he wrote.
More than 30% of Ridgeview units are rented out by their owners, which Strandness predicted “would decrease significantly within a few years of the completion of the project.”
Council Member Cara Schulz sought assurance that homeowners will know what they’re getting themselves into with the assessments.
“I get that it’s great for the city to have property values go up,” said Schulz, who predicted that association dues will also rise. “My concern is for these individual property owners who are in a tough situation right now. I would like them to not be in a tougher one.”
State law requires that unit owners be informed about HIA plans, said Stacie Kvilvang of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, the city’s financial consultant.
Most townhome and condominium associations have trouble getting loans because they lack collateral, she said.
She said she’s worked on many HIAs. They don’t experience defaults or result in widespread nonpayment of dues, she said. If a unit is foreclosed on, the bank typically picks up the payments, she said.
“Reinvesting in these is a good thing for the community,” Kvilvang said, noting that more than 60 percent of Burnsville’s tax base is in single-family homes.
Associations can get low interest rates through cities’ general obligation bonding authority, and even lower rates if HIA bonds are combined with larger city bond issues, according to Strandness, citing examples of HIAs in neighboring Eagan and other cities.
The city policy says HIA projects should be primarily for exterior improvements and common elements. The city can require “adequate financial guarantees” of repayment.
Associations must have plans to finance maintenance, operation and depreciation of common elements and a long-range plan to finance capital improvements that doesn’t rely on subsequent use of HIA financing, according to the policy.
It also allows for certain negotiated agreements between the city and the association — which council members seized on to address a quirk of the Ridgeview property.
It has a building with an office, closed pool and party room that shares a “party wall” with the building to the north — Los Grandes Mexican Restaurant at 251 Burnsville Parkway.
The association has refused to give up the party wall and its side of the building under redevelopment proposals that involved tearing down Los Grandes, according to Council Member Dan Gustafson, who manages a nearby commercial building on Burnsville Parkway.
That has hindered redevelopment at a time when properties along the Parkway are ripe for it, he said.
“I’d really like to see a resolution at the Benchwarmer Bob’s spot,” Council Member Vince Workman added, citing a previous tenant of the Los Grandes location.
