Motorists traveling southbound on Interstate 35W between Bloomington and Burnsville will encounter a full closure starting Friday, May 14.
Beginning at 10 p.m., southbound I-35W will close between I-494 in Bloomington and Highway 13 in Burnsville. The following ramps also will close at 9 p.m.:
• Westbound I-494 to southbound I-35W.
• Eastbound I-494 to southbound I-35W.
• Southbound I-35W ramps to/from 82nd Street.
• Southbound I-35W ramps to/from 90th Street.
• Southbound I-35W ramps to/from 94th Street.
• Southbound I-35W ramps to/from 98th Street.
• Southbound I-35W to 106th Street.
• Southbound I-35W ramps to/from Black Dog Road.
• Southbound I-35W ramps to/from Cliff Road.
Motorists should follow the signed detour using I-494, Highway 77 and I-35E or find alternate routes to bypass the closure.
The ramp from Penn Avenue to eastbound I-494 also will be closed for the weekend to allow crews the necessary space to close the ramp from eastbound I-494 to southbound I-35W. The posted detour will use American Boulevard West and Lyndale Avenue to eastbound I-494.
All southbound I-35W lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, May 17.
Northbound I-35W and all associated entrance and exit ramps within the area will remain open.
The road and ramp closure are part of a multiear project to replace the I-35W Minnesota River Bridge between Burnsville and Bloomington.
For more information about this project or to sign up for email updates, visit: mndot.gov/metro/projects/i35wbloomington.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.