Motorists traveling southbound on Interstate 35W between Bloomington and Burnsville will encounter a full closure starting Friday, May 14.

Beginning at 10 p.m., southbound I-35W will close between I-494 in Bloomington and Highway 13 in Burnsville. The following ramps also will close at 9 p.m.:

• Westbound I-494 to southbound I-35W.

• Eastbound I-494 to southbound I-35W.

• Southbound I-35W ramps to/from 82nd Street.

• Southbound I-35W ramps to/from 90th Street.

• Southbound I-35W ramps to/from 94th Street.

• Southbound I-35W ramps to/from 98th Street.

• Southbound I-35W to 106th Street.

• Southbound I-35W ramps to/from Black Dog Road.

• Southbound I-35W ramps to/from Cliff Road.

Motorists should follow the signed detour using I-494, Highway 77 and I-35E or find alternate routes to bypass the closure.

The ramp from Penn Avenue to eastbound I-494 also will be closed for the weekend to allow crews the necessary space to close the ramp from eastbound I-494 to southbound I-35W. The posted detour will use American Boulevard West and Lyndale Avenue to eastbound I-494.

All southbound I-35W lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, May 17.

Northbound I-35W and all associated entrance and exit ramps within the area will remain open.

The road and ramp closure are part of a multiear project to replace the I-35W Minnesota River Bridge between Burnsville and Bloomington.

For more information about this project or to sign up for email updates, visit: mndot.gov/metro/projects/i35wbloomington.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments