Three finalists chosen in city song contest
Those are real frogs, not an audio effect, on the home recording of Marv Gohman’s new song, an idyllic ode to his city.
Gohman has lived for 30 years in semirural southwest Burnsville, where such sounds are especially common.
“I have a little pond in the backyard, so the frogs are always croaking,” he said. “That was happening while we were recording, so we decided to use it, keep it in there.”
Gohman and his singing partner, Kate Campbell, are among the three finalists in a song competition held by the city of Burnsville to promote its new brand, “You Belong Here.”
The other finalists are Bryan Marshall and Ben and Shannon Honken.
Contestants were asked for an original song with the name “Burnsville” and the phrase “You Belong Here” somewhere in the lyrics. The finalists were chosen from among nine submissions by votes of City Council members and representatives of Experience Burnsville, the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce, School District 191 and The GARAGE — the all-ages performance and studio venue in Burnsville where the winning artist will get a free recording session for the winning song.
The winner was to be chosen by popular vote and announced Friday, Aug. 14. The songs are available for listening at https://bit.ly/SongContestVoting.
“I like being considered among other people who are apparently good,” said a humble Bryan Marshall, who recorded his song on his iPhone with his vocal and an unamplified electric guitar. “If everybody’s great, then third place is great.”
Marshall, who lives in South River Hills, moved to Burnsville from St. Paul five years ago. A tax preparer and bicycling enthusiast, he’s enamored with the city’s recreational riverfront along the Black Dog segment of the Minnesota River Greenway Trail, a setting invoked in his lyrics.
“I’m tying Burnsville to the river, because that’s what I think the bright spot is,” Marshall said. “I like going down along that river trail. Whenever I go down there I really seem to enjoy nature. I love the eagles, I love the swans, I love the muskrats. I’ve seen so much down there it’s just fun for me.”
Along with his Burnsville ode, Marshall has a collection of original faith songs he’s ready to record. Marshall has used The GARAGE’s studio in the past.
“To work in the GARAGE again, that would be fun,” said Marshall, who attends both Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and Lutheran Church of the Ascension in Burnsville. “I’m sure that I will go back there anyway.”
Ben and Shannon Honken wrote and recorded their song in tribute to their home since 2018. They live a block from Edward Neill Elementary School and have a son, Francis, 3.
“My favorite line in the song was, ‘When neighbors feel like family, you’re never on your own,’ ” said Ben, 28, a software engineer for Target whose musical background includes church groups.
“My wife and I moved here just a couple of years ago now, and just immediately felt so welcomed and included in the neighborhood. We’ve gotten to know our neighbors. It’s a really great community to be a part of. ... We were in Minneapolis before, and it’s so great to be in a community that feels safer and bigger and more open. Our yard is probably double the size it was in Minneapolis, if not more, and (Francis) being able to run around and have a little swingset in the backyard is nice.”
The Honkens’ song also mentions the Fire Muster community festival and skiing, a nod to Buck Hill.
“It’s nice and catchy,” Ben said. “It’s got a good hook.”
Marv Gohman’s song is a road show of local iconography, from a trip to “Crystal Lake” to “Olympic dreams by the freeway” (Buck Hill). There’s a “scenic dirt road to the super highway” — Scenic Lane, in his neighborhood, and nearby Interstate 35 — and a nod to the “trails of West Park.”
With family and friends spread out over the country, Gohman name-checks some iconic U.S. locales but concludes in the chorus, “You belong here.”
“I do love it here,” said Gohman, 63, a working musician who lives on a one-acre lot and owns another southwest Burnsville home on two acres. “When my kids were younger, we had like a whole (menagerie). I still have a horse. But we had a goat and a sheep and chickens and ducks. We had a little minifarm here. My youngest, my daughter, grew up with the horses, and she loved horses so much she became a veterinarian.”
A multi-instrumentalist, Gohman was in an early version of pop-rock band the Rembrandts and is a former member of the country band Hitchville. Gohman said he’s still busy with gigs, even during the pandemic.
When he moved to Burnsville he was a medical perfusionist who was frequently on call and couldn’t live far away. Southwest Burnsville offered a good location and the feel of his hometown of Roseville before it was fully developed.
“It felt kind of like where I was growing up, and it also felt like being up north, even though I can walk to Burnsville Center,” Gohman said.
