District 191 says goal is being welcoming, not shutting out parents
A new set of staff guidelines for supporting transgender and gender-expansive students in School District 191 has provoked backlash among many Somali parents, who fear the guidelines could be used to keep from them information about their children.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved the guidelines Nov. 17. They’re meant to, among other things, instruct employees on safeguarding the students’ privacy rights, rights to a pronoun of their choosing, and access to restrooms, locker rooms and activities based on their gender identity.
One sentence on privacy rights has especially alarmed some parents:
“School district personnel shall not disclose information that may reveal a student’s transgender or gender-expansive status to others, including parents (emphasis added) and other school personnel, unless legally required to do so or unless the student has authorized such disclosure.”
It goes too far, said Mohamed Ali, a Burnsville father of four who was joined by dozens of other parents at a School Board listening session Dec. 8.
“If a minor kid makes a decision, the school can hide that information from the parent and support them, whatever decision that the individual kid wants,” which could include changing pronouns or undergoing hormone therapy, Ali said in an interview.
Parent Najma Hussien said her son’s school gives her information about his asthma attacks and medication, and she’s equally entitled to information about his mental health.
“For me to be concealed from what my child is going through, it’s not fair,” she told board members Abigail Alt and Anna Werb during the listening session.
District officials say the guidelines are meant to help staff ensure a welcoming environment for transgender students and don’t depart from district policy.
In a statement read at the Dec. 8 regular board meeting, Chair Lesley Chester apologized for “the confusion this has caused” and said the district plans to update the guideline language.
Parents’ assertions that “we’re going to start denying parents access to information about their children” aren’t true, Chester said.
“It’s more accurate to say that district staff will provide information to parents about their students in almost all instances,” she said.
“The only exception to this, which is required by law, is when the student requests the information be kept private and keeping the information private is in the best interests of the student.
“For example, if denying the parent access to the information is needed to protect the child from physical or emotional harm.
“I want to say clearly that this is not a change from our existing policy, and it is the same in all school districts and charter schools because it’s required by law.”
A community meeting for more discussion with parents was set for Dec. 12. The district needs to “clear the air” and “work to repair harm,” Assistant Superintendent Chris Bellmont told parents after the listening session.
“We consider you our families; this is our community,” Bellmont said. “So if there is wrong, we must take steps not just to listen and hear and change, but then to fix the harm. This will be a process. It won’t happen overnight.”
The parents are “not transphobic” and respect the LGBTQ community, Ali said.
“We are not here to disrupt anything,” Omar Jamal, a Twin Cities Somali activist, said during the listening session. “We’re here to ask questions. ... We don’t hate anybody.”
Burnsville resident Rose Nelson, a self-described queer mental health advocate, endorsed the guidelines.
“It is critically important that we protect the student’s privacy, and allow them the option of sharing the identity with school staff, without the risk of disclosing this information to parents or guardians without the student’s consent,” Nelson said in a statement she read during the listening session. “Many students live in environments where it may be dangerous to reveal this information, and the student deserves the ability to come out to their parents and guardians only when they are ready.”
The American Civil Liberties warns on its website that “revealing a student’s sexual orientation of gender identity to their parents not only violates the student’s privacy rights, but can open an LGBT child to hostility, rejection, and even violence from their parents,” Nelson said.
According to the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry, it is “well-documented that transgender and nonbinary minors and young adults experience anxiety and depression, as well as suicidal ideation, at a much higher rate than their cisgender peers,” Nelson said.
