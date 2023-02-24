State would cover small portion of $1.06 million project
The Burnsville City Council took preliminary action Tuesday to prevent a cemetery’s stormwater drainage from flooding an adjacent business campus.
The council voted to redirect $980,900 earmarked for two other stormwater drainage projects to construction of two basins near Highway 13 and Portland Avenue.
The basins, one in the state’s Highway 13 right of way and one in the southwest corner of Pleasant View Memorial Cemetery, are planned to capture runoff that has caused flooding and sedimentation at the Nicollet Business Campus.
The problem came to light when the owner of the business campus at 12201 Wood Lake Drive opposed a proposed cemetery expansion in September 2021. A campus representative showed photos from a storm that flooded the parking lot and brought water close to the building.
The cemetery owner withdrew expansion plans for the southwest corner of the site next to the campus, and the council approved expansion only on the northern portion of the site, according to a city staff report.
The city and a consultant subsequently analyzed the drainage problem. Working with the two property owners and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, they proposed to build the two basins to collect stormwater from heavy rains and slowly discharge it into the city’s sewer system, the report said.
The cemetery’s topography had diverted stormwater away from MnDOT’s Highway 13 ditch — which carries runoff from the highway as well as Burnsville High School across Portland Avenue — through the southwestern area of the cemetery toward an existing wetland.
“Over time, this drainage diversion created an eroded channel through the cemetery property,” the report said. “As the channel has continued to erode and deepen, even smaller storm events can cause flooding to occur at Nicollet Business Campus.”
“Sheet flow” drainage from the cemetery has also affected the campus, though the cemetery built a berm to divert it, the report said.
The estimate cost of the basins is $1.06 million, with MnDOT contributing an estimated $117,000.
Tuesday’s council action alters the city’s plans for stormwater resiliency projects to be funded through its stormwater utility fund.
Plans for stormwater projects on Knox Circle and at Hollows Park are scrapped in favor of the cemetery basins.
After spending $38,100 for feasibility studies on the other two, the city has $980,000 left in the project budget for the cemetery, the report said.
The proposed solution is “great government,” said Council Member Vince Workman.
The city and MnDOT will present the council a joint construction and cost-sharing agreement before construction, which is expected this fall.
