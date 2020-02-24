Soaked superheroes

Photo by John Gessner
A costumed pair heroically exited Crystal Lake in Burnsville Saturday after jumping into the chilly waters during the annual South Metro Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. Polar Plunges are sponsored by law enforcement agencies across Minnesota. The south metro event raised $212,700 this year and $2.23 million in its 14-year history, according to the event website.
