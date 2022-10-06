Six-school co-op will keep Burnsville girls hockey on the ice

The Burnsville Blaze huddled during their state tournament appearance in February, the team’s second in three seasons. A new six-school co-op will keep the Blaze on the ice this winter as girls hockey suffers declining participation statewide.

Participation in sport down statewide 

Girls hockey has been a shining star in the Burnsville High School sports galaxy, with state tournament appearances in two of the last three seasons. In 2022, the Blaze rebounded from a 9-0 quarterfinal loss to Minnetonka to win their next two and the Class AA consolation title.

