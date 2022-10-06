Six-school co-op will keep Burnsville girls hockey on the ice

The Burnsville Blaze huddled during their state tournament appearance in February, the team’s second in three seasons. A new six-school co-op will keep the Blaze on the ice this winter as girls hockey suffers declining participation statewide.
Girls hockey has been a shining star in the Burnsville High School sports galaxy, with state tournament appearances in two of the last three seasons. In 2022, the Blaze rebounded from a 9-0 quarterfinal loss to Minnetonka to win their next two and the Class AA consolation title.
But with declining numbers in girls hockey statewide, it’s taking some effort to keep Burnsville on the ice.
The team is joining a six-school co-op that will begin play this winter. The schools are expected to generate 30 to 35 players for varsity and junior varsity teams, according to District 191 Athletic Director Guillaume Paek.
Paek said he reached out to more than 20 schools before the six-school co-op came together. The others are Faribault High School, Bethlehem Academy in Faribault, St. Agnes School in St. Paul, DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis and St. Paul Academy and Summit School in St. Paul.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board voted Sept. 29 to join the co-op.
“We want our girls to play,” Superintendent Theresa Battle said. “That’s what kept everybody at the table and weighing all the different options — just keep persisting with that goal in mind.”
Burnsville is by far the biggest school in the co-op, with 1,971 students in grades nine through 12. Faribault, which hasn’t fielded a team since the 2018-19 season, is second at 910. Bethlehem Academy is the smallest, with 133.
The team will be the South Metro Phoenix, with colors of black, red, gold and green. New uniforms won’t be ready right away, and for the first two games players will wear Faribault jerseys from 2018-19 to help the community welcome back the sport, Paek said.
The co-op is “unique, I’ll say that,” he told the board. “But I have 100% faith in all the athletic directors that I’ve been working with. I’ve known them for many years.”
The Phoenix will play eight home games at the Burnsville Ice Center and four at Drake Arena on the St. Paul Academy and Summit School campus, Paek said. Two games will be played in Faribault — another effort to welcome back the program, he said.
Pre-game day practices will be at Burnsville with all the players, Paek said. Players will also practice separately in Burnsville, Faribault and St. Paul, he said with one whole-team practice at Drake Arena.
Current coaches, including Burnsville’s Chris Lepper and Faribault’s last coach, will be kept on, he said.
Team captains will be from Burnsville and a previous co-op between DeLaSalle, St. Paul Academy and St. Agnes, Paek said. A Faribault player who was an eighth grader on the 2018-19 team has also been invited to be a captain, he said.
“I guess the good thing for Burnsville is we are kind of the halfway point between DeLaSalle and Faribault,” Board Member Scott Hume said.
That was “sort of the intention,” said Paek, adding that Burnsville has been committed to joining with Faribault since the co-op talks began.
Girls hockey participation in Minnesota is at a “crisis” point, according to Paek. There are more co-op teams than stand-alone teams, and the numbers are nearing a point where the Minnesota State High School League would be justified in reducing the sport from two classes to one, he said.
“Being somewhat aware of the challenges around this issue through the summer and fall, I want to applaud you for having landed on something,” Board Member Eric Miller said. “It’s an interesting cooperative, but I know a lot of work has gone into it.”
The arrangement is “open-ended,” Paek said. “It’s year one, so we’re going to see how things go.”
